Johnson County Senior Center to hosts Fall Festival

October 24, 2018



Johnson County and surrounding area seniors gather to enjoy some fun during last year’s Halloween Senior festival.This year’s event is promising to bring a full day of fun for all attendees. Submitted photos

By Megan Hollaway

Freelance Writer

An aura of excitement fills the air around the Johnson County Senior Center as the Senior Fall festival, for the young at heart, approaches in the coming week. The annual event organized by Kathrine Motsinger, director of the

Johnson County Senior Center will take place on October 31. Festivities are scheduled to begin at 11 am, although there will be regular activities beforehand, such as sing-along and silver sneakers. The theme of this year’s fall festival is “Heehaw Halloween.” There will be a continuous playing of the television show, and participants can choose to dress as their favorite Heehaw character or just in the style of the show.

“A costume contest is also held during the festivities, and the best costumes will be recognized, but for the very best costume there will be a prize,” Motsinger said

.

A soup bar lunch, with chili, potato soup, and vegetable soup is also on the list, while a potato bar loaded with all the trimmings, as well as a Salad Bar and a Dessert bar, will complete the menu, all for only six dollars. The Center is already decked out with pumpkins, hay bales, and other spooky, fun decorations. The Kody Norris Band and Mary Rachel will provide special music. Adding to the fun is an old fashion cakewalk, with cakes provided by the Ladies of the Senior Center and Food Lion, who sponsors the event.

As always, the participants are encouraged to participate in fellowship, billiards, crafts, and games while at the Fall Festival. These events are part of a larger community here in Johnson County that enjoys being together and celebrating the little things.

Motsinger said, “We are truly lucky to have our seniors that come out to the Center. They are a vital part of the community, and we are happy to provide service to them.”

Happy Halloween to the Johnson County Senior Center.