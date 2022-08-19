Ron Jones, age 78, passed away on August 10, 2022, at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, VA. Ron was born on June 3, 1944, in Newport, PA, to the late Charles and Lucille Jones.

Ron was a great father and husband who always took care of his family. He was of the Baptist faith. He loved his grandkids more than anything and enjoyed watching them race and play ball. He also enjoyed hunting with his beagles and loved his horse, Fluff. Ron was a member of Master’s Touch group and played gospel music with them for many years. He was a plant manager of several shoe factories for over 30 years.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 43 years, Brenda Jones; son, Josh Jones (Stephanie); brother, Mike Jones (Helga); grandchildren, Mattie, Jamie, and Brock; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., with Pastors Berrey Dunn and Josh Jones officiating. Special music will be provided by the Josh Jones family. The graveside service and burial will follow at Phillippi Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Larry Barry, Jamie Jones, Johnny Dickens, Kenneth Dickens, Jack Miller, and Bill Dowell.

