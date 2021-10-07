JV Volleyball season ends with a tourney loss

By Beth Cox

Sports Writer

The JCHS Junior Varsity Volleyball team played in the JV District Tournament

Saturday at Elizabethton High School. The girls had beaten Elizabethton in regular play, so they were hopeful the same would happen again.

Johnson County won easily in the first game (25-18).

After the win, momentum was definitely on their side. The Lady Longhorns were pumped and ready to go for another win in the second game.

But, the Lady Cyclones had other plans and, if anyone knows anything about

Elizabethton, never count them out. The Lady Horns fought hard throughout the second game, and they would get a slight lead, but Elizabethton fired back

with a few points. The back and forth went on throughout the whole match. The

Horns lost the second match 24-26.

The final match was the same way, point for point. Johnson County got three points ahead of the Cyclones with a score of 13-10, but then Elizabethton would rally and answer

back. Elizabethton took the win in the last game (12-15) to continue in the tournament.

Nearing the end of the last game, it was apparent Johnson County gave up. The fans know how good

the Lady Horns are. The team

could have taken home the coveted title, but the JV

team seemed discouraged due to a few setbacks, and it affected the game’s momentum.

The JV team consists of many talented players. Mackenzie Kelly, Lexie Proffitt, Braden Eastridge, and Emily Walker dominated the net. It was nice to see no intimidation at the net with these girls. Credit goes to the back-row players for being ready to support the net players when Elizabethton returned the ball.

When it came to setting, it seemed to be a team effort. The girls worked together to make something happen. Defensively Aubree Glenn was unstoppable with 18 digs to her credit. Desirea Robinson also contributed ten digs, followed by Sierra Green and Mackenzie Kelly with 12 digs each.

Coach Sarah Jennings has done a great job with the JV team. It will be exciting to see what all they can accomplish next year.