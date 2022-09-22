John Morrison, KC4SAW, 74, of Johnson City, passed away peacefully on August 12, 2022, at the Johnson City Medical Center.

John was born in Johnson City, Tennessee, on April 5th, 1948. He was an avid amateur radio operator who contacted and made friends with people from all over the world. He was a faithful member of Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church. While not able to attend church services in person, he remained ever committed to his faith and his church.

John’s infectious spirit and overwhelmingly positive attitude were a hallmark of who he was. He had a way of impacting those around him in an unmistakable manner. His engaging personality, quick wit, and humor put people at ease with his disability. John will be missed

