Great Homecoming night memories, but a tough loss for the Longhorns

By Beth Cox

Sports writer

It was a big night at Paul McEwen Stadium last Tuesday for Johnson County Middle School. The football team was eager to face off with

the mighty Warriors of

Happy Valley, but it was also the most memorable Homecoming Night for some

sweet people. During halftime, the field was adorned with several beautiful couples eagerly awaiting the Homecoming results.

Top crowning honors of

the night went to Rissa Stevans, daughter of Rachel Stevans and Ray Stevans of Mountain City.

Stevans’ escort was Aaron Campbell, son of Lovely Bermejo and Tywan Roark of Mountain City. Chasity Osborne, daughter of Tara Barlow and Brad Osborne of Mountain City, was crowned princess of Homecoming; Barlow’s escort was Joe Carson, the grandson of Wanda Roark.

Football action was tough, and the Longhorns fought hard all night. Johnson

County got the first touchdown of the night with Sawyer Marshall carrying for 13 yards and then getting the two-point conversion. Unfortunately, Happy Valley answered right back with eight points. Happy Valley had some big guys on their team, which was hard for the Longhorn defense.

Johnson County was unafraid and continued after the Warriors defensively.

The Warriors were able to get another touchdown with a two-point conversion by halftime.

Mack White recovered a fumble from the Warriors at the 47-yard line. Marshall carried the ball to the end zone for 50 yards for the touchdown. The two-point conversion was no good, so the Warriors kept the 16-14 lead.

The Longhorns continued to work hard to get the needed points, but they were up against some giants on the Happy Valley side.

With only two possessions in the second half, Johnson County allowed the Warriors to be in control. With little time on the clock, the Longhorns were able to pull through and get one more touchdown with a two-point conversion. Happy Valley walked away with the 38-22 final score.

Johnson County Middle school program head coach Coach Devin Shaw said, “These boys never gave up. I’m proud of their effort. They fought hard and have nothing to be ashamed about.”

The Longhorns will have their bowl game at home

on Oct 11.