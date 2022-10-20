Fourth-quarter fumble costly for Horns

JC’s James Potter (3) breaks up a South Greene pass play during the Longhorns 15 -21 loss to the Rebels Photo by Tameula Trivett

By Beth Cox

Sports Writer

Friday night’s game was a heartbreaking 15-21 loss for the Longhorns. The boys were in the lead throughout the night, but a fumble at the 2:41-minute mark was picked up by South Greene’s Cody Rambo for a 27-yard touchdown ending the Longhorns’ anticipated victory.

Johnson County had been playing great football for the past few weeks, and expectations were high in a game against the Rebels.

Kudos go to the Johnson County High School band. The students played a beautiful rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner before the game started.

Coach Don Kerley took advantage of the talented running back Grinnan Walker in the first quarter, using the Wildcat formation, which helped the Longhorns gain some yardage.

Walker had ten carries for 71 yards in the first half of the game and led in rushing yards. Unfortunately, the season ended for Walker in the second quarter with a broken collarbone.

“Grinnan is a strong athlete, his presence will be missed on the field, but he will be right there on the sidelines helping his team win the rest of the games,” said Kerley. Losing Walker is a tough hit for the Longhorns, but many players stepped up and played a strong game throughout the night.

Quarterback Connor Simcox got things off well for the Longhorns in the first quarter with a beautiful 18-yard pass to an eagerly awaiting Jace Stout for the night’s first touchdown.

The Rebels answered back as quarterback Jacob Susong connected with Isaiah Ealey for a 55-yard touchdown, pushing the game to a 7-6 ballgame going into halftime.

Simcox returned to the field, firing a 10-yard pass to Jace Stout for another Longhorn touchdown and a good 15-6 lead. Simcox led with 18 passes, 11 completions, two touchdowns, and three carries for 14 yards.

The Rebels were able to get another touchdown for a 15-13 game.

Isaiah Krupsky is credited with some smart defensive plays, especially in the fourth quarter causing a Rebel fumble right in the end zone and a Longhorns recovery which put Johnson County at a significant advantage offensively.

The senior from California had six tackles and 23 rushing yards for the night, but Evan Dollar led his team defensively with nine tackles and had a ten-yard reception for the night.

Nathan King had another positive night with six carries for 50 yards and four tackles. Senior Aden Sluder had six tackles. Kyle Sluder caught two with a gain of twelve yards. Jack Csillag had two receptions for 14 yards.

Following the disappointing fumble so close to the end, Johnson County could not regain momentum, giving South Greene the green light.

Starting this Friday, the Longhorns are on the road for the next two regular-season games. First against Cloudland, followed by the last game of the season at Unicoi.

Please note that the game against Cloudland will be played on Friday, not Thursday, as was previously scheduled.