Elizabeth Rose “Putts” Novotny, age 41, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday morning, August 13, 2022, at her home. She was born January 21, 1981, in Flint, Michigan, to Betty Wiley Novotny Barker and the late Anthony Herbert Novotny, Sr. Elizabeth was also preceded in death by the love of her life, Jamie Lee Hamm of Creston, NC.

Elizabeth was vivacious. She was outgoing and social and never met a stranger. She loved her nieces and nephews and adored spoiling them. Elizabeth was tough and was a fighter until the end. She loved animals, especially cats. Elizabeth liked to draw and fish and enjoyed making jewelry. The most important thing to Elizabeth was being with friends and family.

Those left to cherish her memories include her mother, Betty Barker (Reggie); sister, Christina Swanson (Jason) of Bancroft, MI.; brothers, Anthony Novotny, Jr. of Kingsport, TN, and Forrest Barker of Mountain City, TN; nieces and nephews, Andrea Trzil (Jeremiah), Caitlyn Swanson, Evan Swanson, Gabriel Swanson, Alaina Swanson, Alora Barker, and Finnley Barker; great nephew, Preston Trzil; uncle, David Wiley of Byron MI; best friend, Auntie Annette Shelton; special friends, Angie Dunn Norris and Lesa Arnold; and several cousins.

At a later date, a celebration of life service will be scheduled.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Elizabeth R. Novotny has entrusted her care to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.