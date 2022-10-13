Brenda Sue Riffle, 61, of Damascus, VA, passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022. She was born January 19, 1961, to the late Raymond A. Riffle and Rebecca L.Trent Riffle. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandson.

Those left to cherish her memory are her two daughters: Amanda Bays of Mountain City, TN, and Rebecca (Annie) Carver and her husband, Travis of Butler, TN, brother; Larry Riffle, Morganton, N.C.; nine grandchildren: Brianna, Madison, Cheyenne, Abriella (Abby), Talley Jane (TJ), Ashlynne, Kayla, Jaden and Gage, Great grandchild; Treyton, several nieces and nephews, special friend, Ronald Owens and best friend, Debra Townsend.

A service will be held Friday, October 7, 2022, at 200 pm in the East Chapel of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1 pm to 2 pm prior to the funeral service. Burial will be in the Phillippi Cemetery.

Professional services for the Riffle family are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN.