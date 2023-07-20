BLOUNTVILLE — The Steele Cookin’ Band is bringing some rock, blues and jam music to Northeast Tennessee this month.
Northeast State Community College’s annual Hot Nights, Cool Music concert series keeps rolling, or cooking, in this case, into the hot July nights.
The Steele Cookin’ Band will serve it up hot with a performance on Friday, July 21, at the Ballad Center for the Performing Arts theater on the Blountville campus next to Tri-Cities Airport, off state Route 75.
With roots in Southwest Virginia, the Steele Cookin’ Band, or SCB, is a soulful rock, blues and jam band. The concert, like each event in the series, is free and open to the public. The music starts at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.
SCB is a sizzling musician’s band with energy, professionalism and tone that audiences love and respect. They are music fans themselves and love artists that stay true to their music and message.
The band is highlighted by the guitar of Teddy Steele, who delivers tone and tenacity to his bluesman reputation. The vocals of Rebecca Tinsley are versatile and powerful and are always greatly accompanied on the keys by Hoss Kitts. The rhythm section of Ashley Steele (bass) and Tom Pridgen (drums) provide the groove to make audiences move.
Collectively the band has shared the stage for more than 10 years rocking and rolling through West Virginia, Virginia and Tennessee. SCB are music lovers. Their appreciation of influences such as Susan Tedseschi, Steve Ray Vaughn and Bonnie Raitt takes audiences on a melodic blues journey.
For more information about the concert series, go to www.northeaststate.edu or call (423) 354-5164.