WISE, Va. — Symphony of the Mountains is back for its 11th annual Symphony by the Lake at UVA Wise on Saturday, July 22.
With this year’s theme, “From the Alps to the Appalachians,” the symphony — led by conductor Cornelia Laemmli Orth — joins the Swiss-born North Carolina Kruger Brothers lakeside starting at 8:15 p.m. The event is free to the public. Bring lawn chairs, snacks and blankets.
The Kruger Brothers — brothers Jens and Uwe and bassist Joel Landsberg — draw upon a spectrum of influences from 18th-century classical, bluegrass and folk to Broadway, country, jazz and rock.
Jens Kruger is a member of the Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame and a recipient of the Steve Martin Prize for Excellence in Banjo and Bluegrass Music. He cites Doc Watson, Flatt and Scruggs, Bill Monroe and several other American bluegrass, country and folk artists among his early influences as a banjoist.
Guitarist Uwe Kruger has developed a unique combination style of flatpicking and finger picking over the years as he drew upon influences including Jerry Garcia, Eric Clapton, Beethoven and Brahms.
Raised in New York City, Landsberg started playing the bass at age 12. He met the Krugers in 1989 and moved to Switzerland, where he began a successful career as a bassist with various country/rock and jazz groups based in Europe
Symphony of the Mountains consists of more than 70 professional musicians. UVA Wise associate professor of music and local composer Donald Sorah will play trumpet in Saturday’s concert on his home campus.
Pro-Art welcomes everyone to join them as they kick off their 47th season. To receive show announcements or a season brochure, visit proartva.org to subscribe to the organization’s email or mailing list, or call (276) 376-4520.
Pro-Art partners with a variety of venues, so individuals with mobility issues or general questions are encouraged to call (276) 376-4520 or email the Pro-Art office at pro-art@uvawise.edu. For evolving conditions related to weather cancellations, or similar unforeseen circumstances, patrons are encouraged to check proartva.org for up-to-date information.
Performance sponsors include the Marvin & Marcia Gilliam Foundation. the Virginia Commission for the Arts, the C. Bascom Slemp Foundation, the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, Mountain Empire Community College, the Columbus Phipps Foundation and the Lee County Community Foundation.