BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Grammy-nominated country music group Midland will perform the pre-race concert to kick off the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, Sept. 16.
Midland, from Dripping Springs, Texas, is a neotraditional country trio. The band includes frontman and lead vocalist Mark Wystrach, lead guitarist and vocalist Jess Carson and bass player Cameron Duddy.
The band’s critically acclaimed sound and style, which Rolling Stone called “a mix of George Strait, Urban Cowboy and Seventies yacht rock,” has pushed its hit singles up the charts since emerging in country music.
Midland’s three studio albums have produced seven chart-topping songs, including the Grammy Award-nominated “Drinkin’ Problem.” Bristol fans also will recognize some of their other hits, including “Burn Out,” “Mr. Lonely,” “Make a Little” and “Cheatin’ Songs.” The band also gained notoriety for famously covering Jerry Reed’s “East Bound and Down” from the movie “Smokey and the Bandit” during their 2018 CMA Awards appearance, and the band says they still perform that cover in many live shows.
This is the third time Midland has performed at NASCAR races. The band also sang in March 2022 before the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, and played earlier this year before the NASCAR All-Star Race at the revitalized North Wilkesboro Speedway.
Midland will take the pre-race stage inside The Last Great Colosseum at 5:30 p.m. for a 45-minute set that will lead into Bristol’s pre-race ceremonies with racing stars Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney, Kevin Harvick and others, walking out to the tunes of their favorite music. Guests are able to add on a Pre-Race Infield Experience for front-row action for $90 per adult and $35 for children 12 and under until Aug. 15, when prices increase for all tickets.
The Bass Pro Shops Night Race weekend features three nights of NASCAR Playoff action under the lights on the all-concrete half-mile that’s been called “The Holy Grail of Short Tracks.”
In addition to Saturday night’s Cup Playoff race, the weekend also includes the return of Dale Earnhardt Jr. to Bristol’s high banks in the Food City 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Friday night, Sept. 15. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will get the fun started on Thursday night, Sept. 14, with the running of the UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics. The ARCA Menards Series will open Thursday’s racing to make it a doubleheader night with the Bush’s Beans 200.
To purchase tickets for any or all of these events at Bristol Motor Speedway, go to www.bristolmotorspeedway.com or call the BMS Ticket Sales Center at (866) 415-4158.