ERWIN, Tenn. — The dog days of summer aren’t usually a cause for celebration. The same can’t be said of Six Rivers Media’s summer event, Dog Days Riverfest.
The music festival returns to the banks of the Nolichucky River, which flows directly behind USA Raft Adventure Resort in Erwin. The second annual event is set for Aug. 4 and 5 — marking the beginning of what are generally known as the hottest days of the year, the dog days.
Six Rivers Media will join forces with Holston Distributing and several other sponsors to present nine bands over two days, vendor booths, food trucks, camping, fun on the Nolichucky and more.
Dog Days Riverfest at USA Raft Adventure Resort is a Friday evening and all-day Saturday affair, with music running the gamut from garage bands (The Kindest People), indie-rock jam bands (Donnie and the Dry Heavers), ska music (Demon Waffle), traditional country (The Dimestore Cowboys), boogie blues (Daniel Byrd’s Boogie Machine), mountain soul (Big Son), rocking songwriters (Fritz & Co., Toby Gibson Band) and rock and pop (Lauren Cole Band).
“People can come out to spend the days on the water listening to great bands, or they can take a nice hike around the river, go tubing or rafting or tons of other adventure options,” said Jared Bentley, the event organizer. “I can’t wait to see how the second year unfolds. We’ve got some great partners on this.”
Festivalgoers can partake in everything USA Raft Adventure Resort has to offer, with opportunities to camp, raft, fish, swim, tube or even learn how to navigate their one-wheels or stand-up paddle boards. You can also schedule a caving adventure while you’re there.
The on-site restaurant and bar, Take Out Tavern, will be open in addition to various food trucks at the event.
Six Rivers Media saw success from the inaugural festival last August and wanted to jump back into more event planning in their local community.
“I’ve always wanted to put together a music festival in a facility that offered so much more than just a location,” said Bentley. “I’ve helped work on events at bars and halls and in fields or outdoor stages, but with this one, it’s not just the music.”
Partners include Title Sponsor Holston Distributing in Johnson City, the region’s Anheuser-Busch distributor. Also backing the festival will be the Erwin Record, Johnson City Press, TVA Credit Union and the region’s favorite soft drink, Dr. Enuf, which will have a booth and merchandise at the event with the other vendors on hand.
“We can’t wait,” Bentley said. “This has been a lot of fun setting up this year, and I have a feeling the work is going to pay off. These are some of the best bands in the region, and I can’t believe we were lucky enough to book them all for the weekend — some for the second time. Come on out!”
The festival will be held at USA Raft Adventure Resort, 2 Jones Branch Road, Erwin, Tennessee. The first band takes the stage at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4. The first band begins at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. For more information, tickets, the full lineup (and show times) and camping and sponsor information, go to www.dogdaysriverfest.com.