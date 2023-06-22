HILTONS, Va. — The Wildmans’ love of bluegrass has taken them from the hills of Virginia to the Berklee College of Music. But this week, their affinity for old-time music will bring them to the stage of the historic music venue, the Carter Family Fold.
The Wildmans will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at the Carter Family Fold in Hiltons.
The group includes the brother and sister duo from Floyd, Virginia, Eli and Aila Wilman, along with banjo extraordinaire, Victor Fruited.
The Wildmans consider themselves a new-age, old-time group.
The three musicians took to mountain music heard throughout their home state of Virginia from a young age and now attend the famed Berklee College of Music. The group’s musical chops have also brought each musician his or her own share of awards and recognition.
Aila Wildman offers lead vocals and fiddles or the group. In 2018 she was among the youngest players ever to win the Best All Around Performer award at the famed Galax Old Fiddler's Convention at age 15, the band’s website says. She also placed first in the Old Time Fiddle category.
Eli Wildman plays the guitar, mandolin and offers vocals for the band. He has placed first in the Appalachian State Old Time Fiddlers Convention, the Surry Old Time Fiddlers Convention, and Mount Airy Fiddler's Convention, among others. He also earned first place on the mandolin at the famed Galax Old Fiddler's Convention in 2018 and 2019.
The two siblings aren’t the only ones with musical recognition and a love for music that started as a child.
Furtado, the group's banjo player and vocalist, is the youngest of nine homeschooled musician siblings who studied classical music. His family also performed as a family bluegrass band when as kids, the band’s website says. Furtado taught himself clawhammer banjo at age 9 and since has performed on the Grand Ole Opry stage and across the country. The Berklee College of Music student received the Steve Martin Prize for Excellence in Banjo and Bluegrass in 2019. He has also earned other awards such as first place in clawhammer banjo at the Galax Old Fiddler’s Convention in Galax, Virginia in 2015, 2016 and 2019.
The Carter Family Memorial Music Center is a nonprofit organization featuring weekly old-time country and folk music at 3449 AP Carter Highway in Hiltons, Virginia. The venue honors the legendary Carter Family (A.P. Carter, Sara Carter and Maybelle Carter), whose first recordings in the 1927 Bristol Sessions are credited with giving birth to the commercial country music industry.
Rita Forrester is the executive director of the Fold and the 2022 Outstanding Virginian Award winner for work. Her mother, Janette, promised her father, A.P. Carter, on his deathbed that she would keep genuine country/folk/gospel music alive for future generations. The family also upholds A.P. Carter’s wishes to keep all performances at the Fold “morally upright” and to allow disabled guests to enjoy the show free of charge.
Carter Family Fold shows are held on Saturday nights. Doors open at 6 p.m., and music begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $2 for children 6 to 11, and children 6 and under get in free. A select number of tickets are available online (for an increased price by $1) and at the door. For more information or to purchase online tickets, go to www.carterfamilyfold.org.