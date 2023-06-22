Beloved drive-in theaters once dotted the landscape in the Appalachian Highlands region. That number has now dwindled down to at least four.
Moviegoers can still catch a film at the Stateline Drive-In in Elizabethton; the Twin-City Drive-In Theatre in Bristol, Tennessee; the Park Place Drive-In in Marion; and the Central Drive-In in Norton.
Others, however, like the Skyline Drive-In Theatre in Johnson City; the Kingsport Drive-In Theatre; the Lonesome Pine Drive-In Theatre in Coeburn; and the Beacon Drive-In Theatre in Bristol, Tennessee, are gone.
The prime of a pastime
The United Drive-In Theatre Owners Association reports that there are 302 locations in the United States featuring a total of 533 screens. There are 13 theaters in Tennessee and six in Virginia, according to the UDITOA.
However, the organization says there have been 42 drive-in theaters built in the country since the 1990s, and only four of those have closed. Another 63 drive-in theaters have reopened since the 1990s, and 11 of those have since closed.
An authentic drive-in theater is described as a permanently constructed commercial motion picture drive-in, of which the main purpose of the property is the outdoor exhibition of motion pictures for patrons in vehicles.
The screens, like the one at the Stateline in Elizabethton, are larger than life — as large as 120 feet-wide — and are permanently constructed with steel, wood or concrete, according to the UDITOA.
Many of the authentic drive-in theaters are also genuine historic landmarks, including the four remaining in the region.
Moonlite Drive-In (Abingdon)
One, the Moonlite Drive-In, which opened in 1949, is no longer in regular operation. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2007 and is still part of the landscape along Lee Highway.
“All authentic drive-ins are dedicated to preserving the tradition of the authentic drive-in theatres for generations to come,” the UDITOA says.
The now-closed venue took a brief breath of new life when Abingdon’s Barter Theatre utilized the Moonlite Drive-In throughout the pandemic for a host of shows.
Stateline Drive-In (Elizabethton)
The Stateline Drive-In is located on U.S. Highway 19E in Elizabethton. It originally opened in 1947, according to the theater’s website. The business is a seasonal theater operating in the summer months through September.
What continues to bring guests to local drive-in theaters?
“I believe the nostalgia has a lot to do with it,” said Stateline owner Andy Wetzel.
Wetzel and his wife have operated the iconic Elizabethton theater for 27 years. He has recently discussed selling the theater, but he continues to operate it this summer.
Although many visit for the nostalgic feel of a drive-in, Wetzel said, “I also believe the great value families get keeps bringing them back, and also the freedoms they have is another reason.”
The drive-in remains clean, safe and affordable for customers. It’s also a place where people can enjoy movies or live entertainment without being in an indoor theater. In addition, patrons are welcome to bring their own food and can sit inside or outside their vehicles.
Business has remained steady at the drive-in, Wetzel recently told a group of Carter County commissioners.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, due to the limited release of films, Wetzel began hosting concerts at the drive-in. They may continue this year.
“We could possibly do some concerts toward the end of the year,” Wetzel said.
Twin City Drive-In Theatre (Bristol)
The Twin City Drive-In Theatre, built in 1949, is located along Volunteer Parkway near Bristol Motor Speedway.
R.A. Warden opened the theater situated on 29 acres, with Beaver Creek Knobs as a boundary and backdrop, according to the theater’s website.
The Wardens sold it to the aunt and uncle of Danny and Ellen Warden in 1956, and they in turn acquired it in 1974, the website states.
The family-operated theater is open on weekends during the spring and fall seasons and nightly during the summer. It also doubles as a temporary campground during races.
Park Place Drive-In (Marion)
The Park Place Drive-In is located on Virginia state Route 16 in Marion and also features a miniature golf course and ice cream parlor. The theater was built on the site of the old Park Drive-In, which operated from 1954 into the ’70s. In addition, it features batting cages and an arcade with a small restaurant and carryout dining options inside.
Central Drive-In (Wise)
Residents in Wise County can check out a movie at the Central Drive-In along U.S. business Route 23 between Norton and Appalachia. The theater opened in 1952, has a 350-car capacity and offers visitors very low ambient light disturbance during shows.