NORTON — The High Knob Music Festival enters its ninth year on the mountain overlooking Norton and Wise County, and organizers say the festival looks back and ahead on a regional landmark.
Chris Jones of the Festival’s organizing committee said Thursday that the High Knob Recreation Area has its roots in Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal when the Civilian Conservation Corps built the site over three years.
Completed in 1940, the recreation area has been a centerpiece for the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests. Jones said the festival, besides being a vehicle for summer music and fun, has worked with the U.S. Forest Service, Norton and county governments in recent years to help renovate and upgrade the site.
This year is the second year the festival will have a rebuilt and enlarged stage and amphitheater area with improved electrical service, Jones said. Cooperation between the Forest Service, Norton and Wise County has helped rework water service to the site, and Jones said the festival committee will expand handicapped access to the stage area with an accessible viewing area for 2024.
“We’ve gotten permission from the Forest Service to explore a handicapped-accessible trail from the Recreation Area parking lot all the way to the lake,” Jones said, “and we look forward to starting that process later this year.”
The festival is on Saturday, June 17, starting at 10:30 a.m. and is free to the public, with the Forest Service charging $5 for parking for the day at the site. Mountain Empire transit will offer free bus shuttle service from the John I. Burton High School parking lot to High Knob starting at 9 a.m. throughout the day.
The festival lineup starts with the Rolling Thunder motorcycle and veterans group conducting a flag folding and taps ceremony at 10:30 a.m. followed by performances by students from the Music Shop and School in Norton.
Americana musician Bill Hudson takes the stage at noon, followed by swamp country band Mississippi East at 1:30 p.m. and DM and the 1601’s with outlaw country and Southern rock music at 3 p.m.
Jones said Hudson also works to provide area children access to refurbished musical instruments to get a start in learning to play.
Louisville, Kentucky, mountain music band Mama Said String Band rounds out the festival starting at 4:30 p.m.
Jones asks festival attendees to provide donations of three cans of food for area food banks.