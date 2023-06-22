BRISTOL, Tenn. — Christopher Cross could not walk. The five-time Grammy winner was seemingly inexplicably paralyzed and in intensive care for about 10 days as a result of COVID-19. He remained in a wheelchair for nearly six months.
“It was rough, and it still is,” said Cross. “It did damage to my legs. Walking can be tough, but I’m doing OK.”
Nowadays, Cross walks with the aid of a cane. But with hit songs in tow, Cross revisits Paramount Bristol in downtown Bristol, Tennessee, on Thursday, June 29. Ample tickets remain for grabs.
“I love doing these shows,” Cross said by phone from his home in Austin, Texas. “I live on the bus (when on the road). I never stay in hotels. I stay pretty sequestered on the bus.”
Consequently, fans who hope to attempt to snag a signature or perhaps a selfie with Cross may come away empty handed. He’ll sing for you from the stage, quite happily so. Yet, because of his dire experience with COVID-19, he’s extremely careful with whom he closely interacts.
But don't misconstrue his intent.
“I love the fans; they’re fantastic,” Cross said.
Those fans embraced Cross in monumental fashion. His eponymous album from 1980, which bore worldwide middle-of-the-road pop smashes “Ride Like the Wind” and “Sailing,” made the native of San Antonio, Texas, an overnight pop sensation.
“I actually wasn’t prepared like guys that grew over time,” Cross said. “I was overwhelmed. At first, it was like a whirlwind. I’m blown away and humbled. I go into grocery stores and still hear ‘Sailing.’”
If 1980 overwhelmed Cross, consider 1981. His “Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do),” which was the lead song for the film “Arthur,” which starred Dudley Moore and Liza Minnelli, won Cross an exceedingly hard to come by Academy Award.
Fans would be shocked to know of the ways in which winners of Grammys, Oscars and such either display or store their golden and elusive trophies. The late James Alan Shelton, who played lead guitar for Ralph Stanley for about 20 years, kept his Grammy in a closet inside his Church Hill, Tennessee home.
“I heard Richard Dreyfuss say he kept his Oscar in a refrigerator,” Cross said. “Right now, mine is in my home in Austin. I have a stand with ornaments — pictures of kids and all, and it’s on the shelf. My Grammys are on it and the Oscar is on top.”
Work ethic, in cahoots with talent and determination, led to Cross’ hits and awards. He took to the guitar in childhood. While still a teenager, he lucked into a one-night gig as a fill-in guitarist for Ritchie Blackmore in British heavy rockers Deep Purple.
“I did,” Cross said. “They came through the states on their first tour. Ritchie got the flu shot and couldn’t play. It was their first show in America. They didn’t want to cancel the show. I was friends with the promoter. I was 19. We played some blues and got through it.”
Later on, Steely Dan attempted to recruit Cross to play guitar for them. Steely Dan’s famously perfectionist leaders, Walter Becker and Donald Fagen, wanted Cross and his considerably strong guitar skills to play on their albums, but he turned them down.
“There was an invitation made early on, yes,” Cross said. “Donald was always a fan of my ‘Ride Like the Wind’ solo. I grew up in Texas around a lot of great guitar players like Billy Gibbons, early on when he was in the Moving Sidewalks. He was an early influence. He’s amazing. I knew Stevie Ray (Vaughan), too.”
Cross’ latest album of new material, “Take Me as I Am,” came in 2017. Issued on his own label, the album highlights Cross’ guitar skills.
“People had been bugging me to make a guitar album,” Cross said. “Right now, I don’t have any plans to do more recording. But I’m enjoying touring and traveling around. I did release a box set recently. That’s sort of my statement of what I had to say.”
Tomorrow night, Cross performs in Connecticut. Next week there’s Kentucky, Georgia, and Bristol. In a few weeks, Cross heads to Japan for a batch of concerts.
Meanwhile back home in Austin, his five golden Grammys and Oscar will await his return.
“The Grammys and Oscar,” Cross said, “they’re enormously important to me.”