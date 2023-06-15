Residents of Jonesborough and beyond are invited to the Jonesborough Senior Center on June 29 for the viewing of a special film on gratitude.
In Louie Schwartzberg’s new film, “Gratitude Revealed,” he takes the viewer on a transformational cinematic experience on how to live a more meaningful life full of gratitude. In “Fantastic Fungi,” Louie explored the magic of the natural world beneath our feet; in “Gratitude Revealed,” he tjourneys into the soul to celebrate the human spirit. Through his intimate conversations with everyday people, thought leaders and personalities, gratitude is revealed as a proven pathway back from disconnection.
The screening will be held on Thursday, June 29, from 5-7 p.m. at the Jonesborough Senior Center. The event is open to the public. Please call (423) 753-4781 for information and to make your reservation to attend.