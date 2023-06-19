Erwin resident David Bailey contacted me on Facebook for some assistance with identifying a bird that he observed recently. He provided some photos that helped establish the bird in question as an Eastern kingbird.
Here’s some more information on the Eastern Kingbird. First, kingbirds are part of an extended family of birds known as flycatchers that are exclusively found in the New World.
The Eastern kingbird is easy to recognize and identify. The bird’s plumage is a study in contrast, being black above and white below. In addition, there’s a noticeable white edge to the tip of the bird’s otherwise all-black tail. There is a red patch of feathers on top of the bird’s head, which gives this pint-sized tyrant a “crown,” but most birders would tell you that this colorful patch is rarely seen and is instead kept concealed at most times.
The scientific name of the Eastern kingbird is Tyrannus tyrannus, a good clue to the bird’s militant nature. Kingbirds, which are about the size of an American robin, are famous for displaying aggressive behavior against much larger birds, such as crows and hawks.
While some birds are all bluff, the Eastern kingbird often follows through with its attacks. According to the website All About Birds, kingbirds have been known to knock blue jays right out of a tree.
I’ve observed kingbirds tormenting such large birds as red-tailed hawks and turkey vultures. I once watched a kingbird get so close to a red-tailed hawk that it almost looked like the smaller bird was hitching a ride on the hawk’s back. I suspect the hawk lost a feather or two in the encounter, not to mention its dignity.
Other North American kingbirds include the Western kingbird, tropical kingbird, Couch’s kingbird, Cassin’s kingbird, and the thick-billed kingbird. On a trip to Salt Lake City in Utah many years back, I got the chance to see a Western kingbird, the counterpart to the Eastern kingbird in that part of the country.
Look for the Eastern Kingbird in open terrain that offers plenty of perches. These birds spend most of their time chasing and catching flying insects, which provide the bulk of the bird’s food during the summer months.
While the kingbird is probably to be lauded for helping control populations of insect pests, they are not discriminating in their choice of prey. As a result, kingbirds feed on beneficial insects, such as dragonflies and bees, as well as pests like flies.
Other flycatchers that are relatively common in the region include Eastern phoebe and Eastern wood-pewee. The region is also home to some pint-sized flycatchers during the warmer months, including the least flycatcher, Acadian flycatcher, willow flycatcher, and alder flycatcher.
Don’t judge the tyrannical kingbird too harshly. These birds are motivated to show aggression to other species due to an inordinate need to protect mates, young, and territory. It’s not their fault that they are quite masterful at fulfilling this task.
Kingbirds are not the only birds to exhibit bold, brash behavior. Mockingbirds, brown thrashers, and red-winged blackbirds are also quite pugnacious. At home, the male red-winged blackbirds have made numerous attacks on the resident red-shouldered hawks whenever these larger raptors venture too close to the cattail do the blackbirds.
To share a sighting, ask a question or make a comment, send me an email at ahoodedwarbler@aol.com.