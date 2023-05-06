Minnesota recently introduced a modification to House File 181, a change that would create a registry for people to report “bias-related incidents.” Essentially, if you say something that someone finds offensive, they can report you for it. This would then be made part of a log tracking your perceived transgressions moving forward.
Examples of situations like this across the country are too numerous to list, but attacks on our Constitutionally protected freedoms grow in number with each passing day. Even here in Tennessee, long considered a bastion of personal freedom, it’s no different. Governor Lee, under the guise of protecting people from firearm violence, is attempting to institute red flag laws. Red flags would NOT have stopped the Nashville shooter, for the record. To call this a frightening development is an understatement.
In 1791, the first ten amendments were added to the Constitution. Known as the Bill of Rights, these amendments were written by individuals who were more aware of what oppressive government rule looked like than hopefully we ever. At their core, they’re designed to protect the rights of Americans against government overreach and tyrannical rule. The first is freedom of speech and religion, and the second is the right to bear arms. Why do these two amendments strike fear into the hearts of people who would otherwise ignore the will of American citizens? Freedom of speech and religion are vital to a successful republic. We, The People, have the right to express our thoughts and feelings without fear of persecution or imprisonment. The right to bear arms is equally as important. It’s routinely painted as having the purpose of someone being able to protect themselves, their family, and their homes. That’s just a small part of it. The true meaning of the second amendment is actually much more simple. It’s specifically designed for the citizens of the United States to if need be, protect themselves from the most dangerous threat of all… its own government. If you disagreed, re-visiting your history lessons might be in order.
At the end of the day, our founding fathers knew what they were doing. They crafted a Constitution and a Bill of Rights to protect you, me, and every other American. They drafted documents to ensure we would always be able to express ourselves and protect ourselves, both on the left and the right. Things become a problem when our elected officials become so arrogant and drunk with power that they believe they know better than the people who built this great country. Our republic will only remain strong if we adhere to the principles that made it a republic in the first place. Principals that have been in place for nearly 250 years. I’m aware that some may disagree with this, but consider the following question: What happens when the opinion or belief that you hold dear is the one being legislated into extinction?