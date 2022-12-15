Parkdale Mills, Plant 16, one of the region's key employers located on SR 421 South in Mountain City, primarily produces yarn used for outerwear, innerwear, and t-shirts, routinely shuts down for nearly two weeks before Christmas and is currently scheduled to remain closed until after the New Year, according to anonymous sources.
While some may rejoice at the extra time off, for a single income and hourly employees with little to no savings, this means a holiday without pay.
With prices steadily rising at the grocery stores, electric bills increasing, gas prices constantly fluctuating, and rents/mortgages are due on the first of the year.
Locals are raising the question as to how a person who lives paycheck to paycheck plans for an extended shutdown.
The short answer is that while this move is reportedly anticipated, with only a couple of days notice given, preparation is difficult and the shutdown is a hard pill to swallow. The last-minute communication is a pattern with Plant #16, according to area residents employed at the plant.
Like most manufacturing companies, the majority of Plant #16 employees are hourly. Another employee that did not want to be named asked, “What am I going to do? I depend on my check”.
Of course, employees can file for unemployment, but it does take time to process these claims, verify and send out payments, not to mention checks will be a fraction of what one would earn if one worked a regularly scheduled shift.
To make ends meet, some expressed the importance of overtime they often count on. “It’s not right what they are doing,” an employee said, while another quickly added, “I can’t live without money. I have to look for other work.”
Of course, while only time will tell the effects of each shutdown, those that work at Parkdale are clearly concerned. Some local businesses still struggle to find labor. Parkdale shutting down over an extended period may be the unexpected gift other companies needed to replenish the short labor trend.
The Tomahawk has reached out to Parkdale Mills for comment on this story before the publishing of this article but has not received a reply.