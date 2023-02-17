Kenneth C. Sherman, Jr., age 80 of Shady Valley, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Hermitage Healthcare Center, Elizabethton, Tennessee. He was born on September 6, 1942 in New London, Connecticut to the late Kenneth Clark Sherman and Ruth Elizabeth Ames Sherman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife, Francine Sherman; sister, Barbara; brother, Dick Sherman; and grandson, Erick Mullen. Kenneth was a retired salesman in the Waterproofing Industry. He was a Veteran proudly serving the U.S. Coast Guard for 4 years. He attended One Way Ministries in Damascus, Virginia and loved going to church and studying the Word. Kenneth also enjoyed being employed as a Chaplain. He was a graduate of Maryland Bible College. Kenneth enjoyed traveling and met his wife Patricia while in Florida.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Patricia Buck - Sherman of the home; son, Kenneth C. Sherman of Atlanta, Georgia; daughter and son-in-law, Jim Gonsalves and Connie Sherman - Gonsalves of Sanger, Texas; granddaughter, Megan of Phoenix, Arizona; grandsons, Dakota of Denton, Texas and Kenneth of Atlanta, Georgia; one sister, Sandy of Vermont and several cousins.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the Building Fund of One Way Ministries, 1004 S. Shady Avenue, Damascus, Virginia, 24236.
Online condolences may be shared and viewed with the family on our website at www.hathawaypercy.com. Hathaway Percy Funeral and Cremation Services are honored to serve the Sherman family. Office (423)543-5544