Welcoming the New Year, the Johnson County Senior Center has decided to focus on growth of its support services, community outreach, and space.
Support Services: In 2023 the Senior Center will be introducing two new support groups as well as one it hopes to reignite: 1) The Memory Café – A support group for Alzheimer’s caregivers, the Memory Café will focus on providing mental and emotional support, valuable community resources, and encouragement to those caring for Alzheimer’s patients. The Café will meet one Wednesday a month. Further details to come. 2) Real Talk: Cancer Support Group - A support group for cancer survivors and those undergoing treatment, this group will function as a place to engage in real-talk, find encouragement through personal connections, and discover local resources. Meeting time TBA. 3) Grief Counseling - The Senior Center hopes to reignite Grief Counseling sessions. If anyone is interested in leading weekly or monthly grief counseling sessions, please contact the Center at 727-8883. Must be a licensed counselor. Community Outreach: Through volunteer-based programs like Meals on Wheels and MyRide, the Center has witnessed how small, thoughtful acts can make a big difference in its community.
This year the Center has two goals to make a positive impact: 1) Shuttle Car – In 2021, through grants and donations, the Center purchased a shuttle car to help alleviate the parking stress in Heritage Square. However, due to COVID-19, the delivery date was delayed, leading to the car being delivered in late 2022.
During special events, the Senior Center will use the car to transport members to and from the gravel lot across the street. 2) Senior Center Vehicle – The Center is applying for grants to purchase a vehicle that will function as necessary transportation for additional homebound meal deliveries, MyRide requests, and employees attending mandatory meetings across the state. Center Space: Thanks to grants and local donations, the Center recently enclosed its back porch to create a conference room/library.
In 2023, the Center will focus on enclosing its front porch to create a recreation room to house tabletop tennis, shuffleboard, and billiards tables. This will provide a vacant space of 24’x 36’ where the billiards were located. The new space will provide additional seating for meals, events, and special activities. With these goals in mind, the Center looks forward to this new year brimming with possibilities and bountiful growth.