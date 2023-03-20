All it takes to turn an idea into a reality is a dream and a lot of ingenuity and hard work.
Tim Payne has turned a piece of history into a gathering place where people can come and reminisce, eat, visit, share memories and make new memories. Tim did not give up on this building or try to change the building ; what he has done is let the building tell its story.
If you want to hear Tim’s story and learn more about the building , you can come to the Local’s Deli on Sunday, March 19 at 2:00 PM and hear what brought this young man back home and how he got involved in such a huge project.
The Johnson County Historical Society is proud to have our Sunday Lecture coming to you in person and online and Zoom from the Deli in downtown Mountain City. Tim will be our host and tour guide as he tells the story of how and why this building changed his retirement into a full time job.