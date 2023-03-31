JCHS Tennis Coach Zach Pittman was pleased with the outcome of the Longhorns' match against Happy Valley last week.
"The day's windy conditions threw some of the players off their game," Pittman said, adding, "but the team brought home the victory."
Two seniors, Ryleigh Icenhour and Grinnan Walker, continue to stand out, and Pittman said he was “very pleased with their production thus far.”
After graduating four seniors last season, the girls' team will have a few growing pains this year, forcing the current team members to play about four seeds higher than they did last year. “It’s going to be a learning curve, but they’ve been working hard and improving,” said Pittman.
The boys' team has a ton of raw potential. The entire team is mostly 1st and 2nd-year players, but they are an athletic bunch who can chase down any shot and keep it in play.
"The Longhorns will get an early test next week as we play University High, which is favored to win the conference," Pittman said.