The Johnson County High School Longhorns football team has a few changes to contend with this fall season. For starters, the team has to adjust to new program head coach Rick Wilson at the helm as well as changing to the Class 3A conference lineup, which includes 9-time state champions Alcoa,
Wilson, 62, returns to the sidelines, this time to lead the Longhorns, and is filled with confidence of season success.
“We have a full roster and are expecting a good season,” he said during a recent interview inside the fieldhouse, now being renovated, located on the stadium's north end.
After the departure of Don Kerley, who faced a couple of tough seasons made difficult by the pandemic, Wilson was promoted.
Kerley’s best year came in 2017 when the Longhorns finished 11-1 after an undefeated regular season and defeating Northview Academy in the first round.
But this is 2023, and the Longhorns' chance to get back on track. The renovation of the fieldhouse itself is more of a much-needed facelift consisting of fresh paint and a new window on Wilson’s office that will provide a full view of the football field.
“We are doing all the work ourselves,” he said adding, “You know, the coaches and some of the students that use the skills they learn in the various workshops.”
When asked what drew him back to the work, Wilson simply said, “This program had some rough couple of seasons, but the talent is there, and I just decided to help to turn things around.”
Wilson is referring to a great lineup of players among the 57-name roster, from freshmen to seniors. High-level skilled players include Longhorns' 6’5, 220 lbs. quarterback Connor Simcox.
Senior running back Nathan King is also on the top of the list, but Wilson said he has some concerns about the program's offensive line, though hopeful that under the watchful eyes of his 7-member coaching staff, the team will be ready to take on Sullivan East at the season opener.
Practice for the upcoming season began on Monday, June 5. Wilson’s faith in his players and his confidence in a winning season will soon be tested. But there is one thing Wilson never has to doubt, namely the loyalty and full support of the community, no matter what.