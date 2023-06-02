Doe Mountain Recreation Authority has applied for funding from Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency to build a shooting range on the 8600-acre property. The proposed location is behind the Adventure Center, on Harbin Hill Road.
According to one DMRA employee, the vision is to build a multi-sport facility housing rifle, trap shooting, indoor, and 3D shooting comparable to Green County Firing Range and Sports Complex in Greenville.
The board voted to approve moving forward with the shooting range on February 7, 2023–nine in favor and one opposed–but not all board members were present for the vote.
For some residents on Harbin Hill, the proposed location is too close. Concerned resident Dan Conner has a petition of 52 signatures from residents in the Harbin Hill neighborhood that are against building the shooting range at the proposed location.
Some of the grievances listed on the petition include excessive noise from firearms, increased traffic on Harbin Hill Road, and lead contamination of Harbin Branch and Doe Creek, two streams that make up the headwaters of Watauga Lake. “Along with our petition concerns, we are worried about losing on our property values if this gun range is built,” Conner said.
One of DMRA’s neighbors, Melissa Gentry of Rescue DOG and End of Life Sanctuary is concerned about the effects of frequent gunshots on the animals. “We are concerned regarding the open-air shooting range at DMRA due to it being so close in proximity not only to the rescue but to our neighbors who have lived here their entire life,” Gentry said.
“We aren't asking for DMRA to not go forward with the range,” Gentry said, “But to simply utilize the 8600 acres they have to work with instead of placing it within our neighborhood. This is home, Johnson County is home, and we, as residents of Harbin Hill, feel that our local community should always come first.”
According to Conner, 80 percent of the 60 homeowners on Harbin Hill have signed the petition so far. “I will be so sad if they go through with this,” Conner said. “This is not personal–this is about DMRA being a good neighbor to us and us to them.”
According to Mountain City Mayor Jerry Jordan, decibel testing was done in the area surrounding the proposed location. The findings determined that the sound of gunshots would not damage human or animal ears in the community.
However, Gentry says that the sound of gunshots could still be triggering for many of the rescue dogs at her sanctuary and veterans in the Harbin Hill Community with post-traumatic stress disorder.
Another issue with the shooting range is safety. The proposed location would encompass and border several miles of nonmotorized trails, which would need to be rerouted to keep hikers and bikers safe, according to one DMRA employee. The trails were only just finished this past year, and new construction would be needed to keep the same amount of trail miles.
Another location was considered for the shooting range, but Jordan said the other site was “a lot more cost prohibitive, and the lay of the land had some issues.” Jordan explained that since DMRA employees would be responsible for staffing the facility, the access point for that location wouldn’t be as convenient as the Harbin Hill location.
According to the Nature Conservancy, DMRA is reported to be home to at least 40 endangered and rare species, and with some of the park being a wetland habitat, there is concern that the proposed location won’t pass environmental inspection.
The next DMRA board meeting will occur at the Adventure Center at 1 p.m. on June 6, and the board will hear public comments about the shooting range or any other concerns.