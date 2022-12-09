Johnson County watched its fourth-quarter lead over Hampton evaporate Friday night at home as the Bulldogs rallied to win 69 - 66.
The Longhorns (2-2) were coming off a big win over Holston High on Thursday night, 73-40, and led for three-quarters of Friday night’s tilt.
Top Horn’s performers against Hampton were Graham Reece with 17 points, Dalton Robinson earned 14 points, and Connor Simcox had 13. Eli Dickens walked away with eight in the loss.
The Horns played their first district game against Happy Valley on Tuesday, and their next home game will be Monday, December 12, at 6:30 p.m. against the Holston High Cavaliers.