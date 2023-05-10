Johnson County High School Longhorns baseball team enjoyed the success of a strong week of games, eventually earning the program this season's district title.
On Wednesday, the Longhorns started off with a solid win defeating Happy Valley 10 - 3. Isaiah Krupsky and Peyton Pavusek led a 12-hit attack with six hits and four doubles. Graham Reece secured the win.
Thursday's game resulted in the Longhorn's 9 - 6 victory against West Greene. Ezra Howard and Carson Jennings had two hits and 2 RBIs each, while Dakota Holt won the game with seven strikeouts. The Buffalos had a chance in the last inning to tie with two runners on and a tying run at the plate.
Game 3 on Friday continued the streak as Johnson County took on Chucky Doak and ended the game with a 6-2 win. Graham Reece and Dakota Holt each had two hits in the win. Krupsky pitched and held Chucky Doak to 2 runs through 5 innings. Ethan Smith came in and picked up the win. Holt hit a Grand Slam in the 7th for the win. Chucky Doak had the bases loaded for a potential tie in the 7th, but Jennings picked off a runner to end the game sending Johnson County to face West Green in the championship game on Saturday.
With a 3-2 win, the Longhorns defeated the Buffalos and earned the 2023 District tile. Grayson Holt had two hits and an RBI to lead the seven-hit attack. Graham Reece picked up his 2nd win in the tournament. The Buffalo’s had their chance in the last inning with bases loaded and one out, but the Longhorns had a throw-out by Dakota Holt and a final popup to Grayson Holt to win the unprecedented Longhorn championship.
Moving on, the Longhorns will entertain No.1 state-ranked Pigeon Forge and the University of Tennessee commitment Dylan Loy, last season’s Tennessee Gatorade State Player of the Year in all classes.
Union County will join West Greene to complete the 4-team double elimination tournament. Union County is also ranked in the top 8 state rankings. "JCHS fans will see our great Longhorn team led by seniors Isaiah Krupsky, the District Offensive Player of the Year, Dakota Holt, MVP District Tourney and First Team All-District, Graham Reece All-Tourney, First Team All-District Kaden Blevins, Second Team All-District Members Carson Jennings, and Grayson Holt, and the rest of the Longhorns Peyton Pavusek, Ezra Howard, Chris Wilson, Ethan Smith, and Ben Reece," said coach Mark Blevins.
TSSAA REGION SCHEDULE
JCHS Pavusek Stadium
Game 1 - Friday 5:00 JCHS vs. Union County or Pigeon Forge
Game 2 - Friday 7:30 West Greene vs. Union County or Pigeon Forge
Game 3 - Saturday 12:00 Winners’ Bracket Games
Game 4 - Saturday 3:00 Losers’ Bracket Games
Game 5 - Saturday 6:00 Loser Game 3 vs Winner Game 4
"This tournament could aid Johnson County economy by teams and their fans needing places to eat and shop," Blevins added.
Should the Longhorns win, we would host next week’s Sectional Tournament.
Spotlight Player of the Week
Graham Reece (Senior) – He plays left field and pitches for the Longhorns. He has become one of our most consistent players. He is a lefty, which is a big plus both at the plate and on the mound. As the season has progressed, he has gotten better and better. He is one of our three veterans from last season. We expect great things from Graham.