The Tennessee Department of Education has released the 2021-2022 State Report Card , an online tool designed for parents, families, and education stakeholders to understand how Tennessee’s districts and schools are serving students.
According to the release provided earlier this month, the State Report Card "provides families and other stakeholders information about how Tennessee schools and districts are performing to inform decisions and strategic investments to best support students."
There are five designations districts can receive based on their overall score: Exemplary, Advancing, Satisfactory, Marginal, and In Need of Improvement. The report showed Johnson County Schools received a Satisfactory designation as district score and designations reflect the overall performance of Tennessee schools across multiple performance indicators for all students and specific student groups.
Johnson County Schools director Mischelle Simcox spoke highly of the district's score and mentioned the hard work of students and teachers.
"We are proud of the accomplishments of our schools and the hard work that our students put into taking the TCAP and EOC tests last school year," Simcox said. "Our teachers worked very hard to prepare them."
“With the release of the State Report Card, Tennessee continues our firm commitment to providing families with clear, actionable information on how our districts and schools are serving students,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “The Report Card allows stakeholders to access years’ worth of meaningful data through an interactive, easy-to-navigate online platform, and now the latest data is available to help Tennesseans to explore and learn about their local schools and districts.”
This year’s State Report Card, as in previous years, contains general information and state-, district-, and school-level data, including enrollment, finance, and staffing. In addition, the State Report Card includes the following performance indicators—academic achievement, growth (district and school level only), chronically out of school, progress on English language proficiency, Ready Graduate, and graduation rate.
The 2021-22 State Report Card has been improved and contains several new features, including improved usability and accessibility across the district and school pages, improved interactive visualization, redesigned overall performance and information pages, filter functions for school/district designations and distinctions, new badges for school designations and school/district distinctions, and Google translator option.
Simcox added that Johnson County Schools have had several successes with its report card and some areas which the district is working on to see improvement and growth.
"We have based our teacher professional development activities around increasing our scores in areas that needed improvement."
The 2021-22 State Report Card and additional resources on the State Report Card are available at www.tn.gov/education/data/report-card