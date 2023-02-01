Around 2:00 A.M. On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, a water leak on Donnelly Street was reported to the city. According to Mayor Jerry Jordan, “we had a 6-inch section on a main bust, and we had to replace the 6” section plus the valve.”
Jordan added, “On a main, we lose about 1,000 gallons per minute of water.” Jordan estimated a loss of about 600,000 gallons in total from the time the leak was reported to the time the crew found and replaced the section and valve around noon the same day.
The pipe Jordan reported is made out of “heavy-duty PVC.” Due to the leak, Johnson County Schools officials made the decision to close Mountain City Elementary for the day.
Jordan suspects homes in higher elevations may have experienced a loss of pressure prior to the shut-off, and anyone hooked up to that mainline would have had their water shut off during the approximate 10-hour repair.
Director of Schools Mischelle Simcox said they learned about the leak around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, January 18, 2023. The main water leak on Donnelly Street partially affected Mountain City Elementary at around 7:45 a.m.
Simcox said, “they figured out the school would be without water, and at that time, they were unsure how long it would take to repair the leak.”
Simcox said a school of that size could not go without water, so any parents that were dropping off their children, we explained the situation and let them take their kids. "For those that had already arrived via bus, we followed our normal call out/early dismissal plan, as we normally would for inclement weather, and at around 8:30 a.m., buses came back and picked the children up and brought them home,” Simcox said.
According to Simcox, Mountain City Elementary is the largest elementary by student population and the second largest in the school district. The high school is the largest. “We can not have a school of that size without water,” she said.
Because the city was able to get the leak under control within the day, the students and faculty at Mountain City Elementary were able to return to the classrooms on Thursday, January 19, 2023.
Simcox reported, “there was no damage to the school, and the leak was not the fault of the construction crew working on the Mountain City Elementary buildout.”
Jordan confirmed, “the construction at the elementary had nothing to do with the leak.”
As far as the progress of the build-out, Simcox reports, “it’s going very well and on track to be completed by April 2024.” “They will begin renovating the existing gym in June 2023.”
The existing gym will be turned into four classrooms, and the new gym will include one classroom.