ACTION Coalition recently held a "Take Down Tobacco" photo contest at the middle school and a billboard contest at the high school.
Take Down Tobacco is the campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids' signature platform for empowering young people to fight Big Tobacco.
Tobacco is still the number 1 cause of preventable death, killing half a million Americans and more than 8 million people worldwide every year.
"This initiative encourages our young people to speak out against Big Tobacco and take a stand," said Kandas Motsinger with ACTION Coalition. "We encourage them to research the impact of tobacco use in traditional cigarettes and vaping."
The "Take Down Tobacco" photo contest was also held at the local middle school level. The students were tasked with submitting a photo and a caption of why they choose to be smoke/vape free.
This year's winner is Jillian Perkins, who submitted a photo of her dog and captioned, "I stay smoke-free so I can have the energy to play with my dog."
Jillian won a $25.00 gift card for her entry.
A "Take Down Tobacco" billboard contest in the high school was also on the list. The students were tasked with designing a billboard with an anti-smoking/vaping message. The winner of this contest will not only win a $50.00 gift card but also have their design showcased on a billboard located on SR. 421 for April.
The first-place winner for this contest is Sadie Hood, in 10th grade. The second-place winner is 11th-grade student Mattie Jones. The third-place winner was local high school senior Brandon Sutherland. Honorable mention went to senior student Alyssa Vanover. Each of these students received a $25.00 gift card for their entries.
"We thank all students for their entries and hope they always continue to live smoke/vape-free lives.
Information source: www.takedowntobacco.org