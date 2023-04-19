This year’s 4-H Piggy Bank Pageant was filled with creativity and ingenuity. As part of the University of Tennessee Extension’s Tennessee Saves program, youth are tasked with constructing a bank from upcycled materials.
The program encourages families to talk about saving and help youth start saving early. Elizabethton Federal Saving Bank helps support this by sponsoring the project with cash awards to help the youth start their savings. From cows to rockets, this year thirty unique banks were entered in the Piggy Bank Pageant, with the winners from each age division advancing to the state contest through the UT Family and Consumer Science Department.
You can support our Johnson County winners by voting online from April 17 through April 24 at www.voteforthepig.tennessee.edu.
Pre-K – 1st grades:
1st Hadley Ingle, 2nd Lily Henderson, 3rd Gabbie Pleasant, Mac Wright, Ryder Osborne, Jacob Ketola, Jayden Thompson, Carter Alaimo, Blake Berger, and Lee Robbins
2nd-3rd grades:
1st Leon Mauck, 2nd Kylen Bailey, 3rd Cooper Ingle, Jojo Aldridge, London Nicholson, Lilly Anna Roush, Eric Berger, Akasha Arnold, and Tabitha Ketola
4th grade:
1st Aiden Roush, 2nd Aaron Skyler Brown, 3rd. Joseph Ketola, and Khloe Mauck
5th grade:
1st Lilly Berger, 2nd Sydney Nicholson, 3rd John Ketola
6th-8th grades:
1st Jaycee Clawson, 2nd Asher Milsap, 3rd Jesse Ketola, Lucas Wolfe and Ella Rufty.