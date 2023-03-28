Seventeen local community members came together to participate in a three-day AIR shift workshop. The event was sponsored by the Johnson County Center for the Arts and the Tennessee Arts Commission. The workshop was funded by a $3,800 grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission.
“It is funded by a special opportunity grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission,” said Cristy Dunn, Director of Johnson County Center for the Arts, “all these funds come directly from the specialty license program.”
The AIR shift curriculum was designed by a national non-profit organization, AIR Institute, to bring local artists, businesses, and community leaders together. This collaboration provides a unique experience to allow creative people to obtain business skills and encourages business owners to get more creative. The program was created as an entry point, allowing opportunities for attendees to exchange community development ideas and offering the support needed to bring those ideas to fruition.
“The program brings people with diverse backgrounds and skills together,” said Dunn, “this provides a framework for productivity.”
The workshop consisted of informative slides, inspiring videos, and group exercises designed to help participants get to know each other and consider their own perspectives on art and business. While discussing the resources offered by the workshop, Dunn said, “There were so many amazing ideas shared during the workshop. I think the training provided and the resources will yield visible progress for years to come.”
During the second day of the workshop, participants were divided into two teams. Each team was given the assignment to devise a project idea addressing an issue within the community and involving a wide variety of people. The afternoon was spent completing a project canvas that included not only a project description but also a projected budget, staffing plan, marketing strategy, and timeline.
On the workshop’s third day, two very different ideas were presented by the teams. One idea was for local artists and volunteers to build and maintain Little Free Libraries around the county. The second idea was to promote Johnson County as a butterfly sanctuary. Attendees report both projects were well researched and presented, and both project ideas would benefit the community. After careful deliberation, the panel of judges deemed the grant to proceed would be awarded to the butterfly project.
“The project is in the planning stages, and the team is very excited to get started,” said Dunn, “They will need to build relationships with some key people and organizations to make their vision of a Butterfly Sanctuary a reality. There are already people in the county who have been growing
butterfly habitat for decades who will be excited to support a county-wide effort with more visibility.”
The workshop was deemed a success, and plans are already underway for residents to learn more about Johnson County’s future as a butterfly sanctuary.
To learn more about the Air Institute or Air Shift workshop, www.aircollaborative.org.