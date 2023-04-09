The Holy Bible is the book of all books. For some, the Bible is God’s Word, to others it is only a history book or maybe just an old dusty book that has lost its relevance in today enlightened society.
For those that believe the Bible is God’s Word and desire to understand it there are 5 keys that can help unlock the life changing truths found only in this most Holy Book.
The First key is Spiritual life. The starting place to understanding the Bible is to be born again which brings us into relationship with the Savior. One must become spiritually alive in order to have eyes that see, ears that hear, and a heart that understands.
The best Bible study method available can never make up for not having a personal relationship with Jesus. Any attempt to know the Bible apart from knowing the Savior is vain indeed.
The whole discipline of life is to enable us to enter into relationship with Jesus Christ. We may receive His blessings and know something about His teachings, but how well do we know Him?
The Second key is attitude. Understanding the Bible depends greatly upon the attitude and spirit in which we come to it. What is the purpose, what is the goal, what is the expectation we set for ourselves?
If our aim is simply to know the Bible well intellectually we will be disappointed in our efforts. If we think by simply gaining knowledge of the Bible it will automatically bring a blessing then we are mistaken.
Some have attempted to study the Bible and felt it only a burden making them neither holy nor happy. We must approach understanding the Bible in faith and with eager anticipation that the Father will reveal its life changing truths to us.
The Third key is spiritual growth. It is important to understand that the Bible is God’s Word and God’s Word is essential food that produces spiritual strength and growth. The more we grow and the stronger we become spiritually the more we are able to understand the Bible.
As we grow, we will move from the milk of the Word to the meat of the Word. Head knowledge about God is no replacement for feeding [reading and meditating] on God’s Word each and every day. When we don’t feed on God’s Word we are not nourished spiritually and we won’t grow. When we stop growing it becomes increasingly difficult to understand the Bible.
1 Peter 2:2 KJV
2 As newborn babes, desire the sincere milk of the word, that ye may grow thereby:
Hebrews 5:13-14a KJV
13 For every one that useth milk is unskilful in the word of righteousness: for he is a babe.
14a But strong meat belongeth to them that are of full age...
The Fourth key is spiritual hunger. Hunger for God is essential for spiritual growth and for understanding the Bible. Hunger can grow stronger or weaker depending upon our choices and the things we do.
If we make the choice to grow spiritually and remain determined to do so the hunger will grow and be maintained. If we lose sight of our hunger for God in favor of the desire for other things the hunger for God will grow weaker and a life threatening indifference to God’s Word will set in.
To maintain a hunger for God we must search the Scriptures with the full intent of knowing and following Jesus. Searching the Scripture is not about the blessings and the promises of which there are many. The greatest blessing of searching the Scriptures is found in knowing Jesus, for in Him we have life. Jesus clarifies this important truth in [John 5:39-40].
John 5:39-40 KJV
39 Search the scriptures; for in them ye think ye have eternal life: and they are they which testify of me.
40 And ye will not come to me, that ye might have life.
A most important condition to a rich Bible study experience is a hearty longing to walk in God’s Ways and to know Jesus. There is no blessedness, no sense of purpose, no real meaning to understanding the Bible apart from knowing Him.
The Fifth key is to hear and keep God’s Word. According to Jesus, all true knowledge of God’s Word depends upon the willingness to hear, to keep, and do God’s will. Hearing and keeping God’s Word means we are to take God’s Word to heart, value it, highly esteem it, love it, care for it, long for it, and do it.
We are to apply God’s Word to our lives, in thought and deed. It is to be the center of our life and our greatest treasure.
Luke 11:28 KJV
28 But he said, Yea rather, blessed are they that HEAR the word of God, and KEEP IT.
John 7:17 KJV
17 If any man WILL DO HIS WILL, he SHALL KNOW of the doctrine, whether it be of God, or whether I speak of myself.
Jesus also presented this same truth in a different way in [John 8:31-32]. If we continue [keep, abide, remain] in His words we will know the truth, and the truth will make us free. Bible study is meant to bring us in contact with the truth and the truth brings us in contact with Jesus who is the Way, the Truth, and the Life.
John 8:31-32 KJV
31 Then said Jesus to those Jews which believed on him, If ye continue in my word, then are ye my disciples indeed;
32 And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.
Setting our determined aim at hearing and doing God’s will, and keeping His Word unlocks the real meaning and blessing of the Bible. God’s Words are meant to be done and applied to our personal lives.
If we only seek to know His Words, and admire their beauty, and praise their wisdom but don’t do them, we delude ourselves. It is not the pursuit of knowledge but the application of truth that brings us into contact with the Lord Jesus who is the Way, the Truth and the Life.