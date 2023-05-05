After a generous donation of nearly $1,800 by Johnson County Bank, 35 autism kits were delivered to the Mountain City Police Department and Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. The autism specialized kits, Carter Kits, designed for first responders to have in their vehicles and are used to assist children on the autism spectrum, will become a priceless addition to officers in the field.
“If the sheriff or police pick up any kids with autism, the Carter kits can help them,” said Gina Meade, Vice President of Johnson County Bank. “I am so excited. Anything we could do to help the community. If there is a situation, we wanted to help. Joey Norris contacted us to see if we would be interested in donating, I talked to the president, and she agreed. We ordered 35 kits. They were $45 a piece.”
The Centers for Disease Control defines autism spectrum disorder (ASDs) as a group of developmental disabilities that can cause significant social, communication, and behavioral changes. According to data from the CDC’s Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring Network, 1 in 36 children has been identified with ASD.
Each item in the Carter Kit bag is designed to address a need specific to a person with ASD. The kits contain sunglasses, noise-reducing earmuffs, and a nonverbal cue card and come in a duffel bag that can easily be carried and kept in an officer’s vehicle. These tools can be invaluable when a first responder answers the call to help a child with ASD.
“Some children with autism cannot handle loud noises,” said Joey Norris, Chief of the Mountain City Police Department. “Some don’t like bright lights, so the sunglasses and the earmuffs address both of those needs. All the kids have different needs, and there is also a nonverbal cue card. Some with autism don’t talk, so we can use the card to ask a question, and the kids can point to the answer. There are some fidget toys also. These tools can help calm them down. We will keep one in each patrol car. We received ten kits, and the sheriff’s office got twenty-five.”
Norris spoke highly of the kind support of Johnson County Bank and the community.
“They are superb; that was awesome,” he said. “It’s humbling to know there are businesses willing to help. It’s pretty awesome. Great to know we live in a community willing to give back. The closeness of the community and the will to help everybody means a lot. We live in a great part of the country.”
Aside from Johnson County Bank, businesses across the county are known for their generosity and support of local law enforcement and first responders. Events of appreciation are commonplace throughout the year, ensuring the community’s gratitude toward all local heroes.
