Johnson County Farmers Market would like to extend a huge thank you to all our customers who came out last Saturday and made opening day of the 2023 season a huge success.
Seventeen vendors and over 300 customers came to Ralph Stout Park and enjoyed the perfect weather, the music, seeing old friends, meeting new ones, and of course, the shopping. More than 40 children participated in the Grow JoCo Kids garden class and received garden kits, asparagus, and strawberry plants, and $5 in tokens to spend on fruits and veggies. A few garden kits and tools are still available.
This week in the garden class, the children will receive their own lettuce and pepper plants. Thank you to A Bushel and A Peck Farm, and Five Sisters Homestead for providing the plant starts.
JCFM would like to extend a special thank you to local sponsors Farm Bureau Insurance, Johnson County Bank, and Farmers State Bank for their donations to help make this and other JCFM programs possible.
SNAP benefits and a $20 double-up food bucks match that can be used on fresh fruits and vegetables throughout the season. Produce that is common to find at the farmers market in early spring is salad mix, spinach, various types of greens such as collards, kale, and Swiss chard, and a variety of herbs. Arriving shortly after the greens will be other cool-weather crops, such as broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, and kohlrabi, just to name a few! You will also find USDA-certified beef and pork, as well as plenty of fresh eggs. Our bakers offer a variety of tasty treats each week, such as muffins, cakes, homemade bread, scones, and cookies, just to name a few.
Expect to find a wide variety of handcrafted items by skilled artisans, such as woodworking, handmade knives, stained glass, embroidered items, quilts and blankets, hand-sewn items, local photography and paintings, jewelry, and that is just the start of what will be available this season at JCFM! You will also find specialty items such as handmade soaps and lotions, herbal teas and natural health remedies, apple cider vinegar, elderberry syrup, local honey, and homemade jams and jellies. JCFM meets every Saturday from May - October at Ralph Stout Park from 9 a.m. - 12 noon.
With live music each week and many fun activities and special events going on throughout the season, you will want to make stopping at JCFM a part of your Saturday mornings every week.