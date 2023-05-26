Mountain City Care and Rehabilitation Center continues to provide its residents with fun-filled activities daily. One such event, Farm Day, is part of the weeklong annual celebration of National Skilled Nursing Care Week.
“We are so excited,” said Director of Nursing Kelly Parker RN. “It is National Nursing Home Week; the residents have so much fun this week. They really enjoy it.
The festivities began Monday and included the fifties-themed party, complete with poodle skirts, a Hippie Day, Carnival Day, Beach Day, and Thursday was Farm Day. The sun was shining brightly as residents were treated to a hayride to start the day.
“It is really good for the residents,” said Angie Fritts, Assistant Business Manager, “the interaction brings back memories, its good therapy.”
While enjoying the hayride, one resident was heard saying, “I grew up on a farm, and I did not think I would ever get to do a hayride again.”
Of course, a Farm Day would not be complete with farm animals; that is just what the residents received. Several local organizations collaborated and filled the courtyard with chickens, a pony, goats, rabbits, and a pig.
A goat named Popcorn was delighted to have the residents give her sweet potatoes and carrots to munch on. “I am training Popcorn to be a therapy goat,” said owner Terry Meeks, “she is doing great.”
Another pair of goats, Ocho and Millie, reveled in all the pets and hugs they received from residents.
“I love to see people smile when they touch them,” said Triple W Farms owner Kathleen Wilson, “I think today is such a good thing. I think the more you can get animals and people together, and it is good therapy. We want to do more of events like this, get people interested in agriculture.”
While the goats got plenty of attention, it was Peppa, the pig that stole the show after making a grand entrance. The feeling of being adored was mutual. Each guest Peppa greeted smiled at the pig, and Peppa reciprocated by giving lots of tail wags. One special resident was even given a squeal of delight when petting the pink and black spotted pig.
“I love her,” said 92-year-old resident Millie Lowrean, “when I was a little girl in Kentucky, we lived on 500 acres and had 200 head of hog. We did not have electricity, and I drew water from the well. This brings back memories.”
It is safe to say Farm Day was a huge success, and it wasn’t just the residents that benefitted. Thanks to the hardworking efforts of staff and volunteers, new memories were made, and a great time was had by everyone in attendance.
“We have not been able to visit the residents at the nursing since before the covid pandemic,” said Melissa Gentry of Rescue D.O.G and End of Life Sanctuary. “A highlight of rescue is seeing abandoned or abused animals blossom and witnessing how the humblest people react to them. The resident's faces just lit up with a big smiles, and memories were rekindled of their childhood. We received such a blessing by being in the presence of such amazing people.”
“I love the response from our residents,” said Fritts, “they have enjoyed it so much, they will be talking about this for weeks.”