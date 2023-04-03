For the second time in as many years, the Johnson County Humane Society will be offering vouchers for residents of Johnson County this April to have their dog or cat receive a rabies vaccine.
“We are hoping as many as possible will get their pets vaccinated,” said Annette Sepega, Johnson County Humane Society Secretary. “we live in a very high rabies area. There are a lot of raccoons in our area, and it only takes one bite for your pet to be infected.”
Johnson County Humane Society was incorporated as a Tennessee nonprofit organization on September 6, 1977. The mission is to help the ones who cannot help themselves by working to eliminate animal suffering, working for the humane treatment of animals, and educating the public on the importance of responsible pet ownership. One important aspect of pet ownership is the need to vaccinate. In an effort to allow even more pets the opportunity to be vaccinated, the Johnson County Humane Society has changed the way inoculations are offered.
“In the past, we always offered rabies and four-way vaccines during a vaccinate day at the park,” said Sepega. “We decided just to offer rabies this year since it is the only one that is mandatory, and it is only valid if administered by a vet.”
Residents of Johnson County can call or email and request a rabies vaccine voucher. Sepega mentioned how successful the voucher program has been in the past when she said, “Last year, we did vouchers instead of a shot day, and it worked out fantastic, so we are doing vouchers again.”
It is important for residents to know voucher recipients are not limited to getting the shots for their pets at just one location. Although the cost of an individual rabies vaccine depends on the veterinarian who administers the vaccine, Sepega said, “Fisher Hollow in Damascus charges $15, and Margaret Mitchell charges $15, so if you go there for the shot, it’s free. If you choose a different vet that charges more, the voucher is still good for up to $15.”
In addition to the rabies vaccine program, the Johnson County Humane Society offers a spay/neuter program. All the programs are available thanks to the self-sacrificing efforts of the volunteers handling the work. Anyone who is interested in volunteering is encouraged to contact the Johnson County Humane Society.
“We would love volunteers with website experience, newspaper experience, grant writers, and fundraising,” said Sepega.
For more information, www.JCHSI.org or email jchsigm@gmail.com, or JCHISTN on FaceBook.com