The neighboring town of Damascus, Virginia has been chosen as the 2023 Leave No Trace Spotlight site, according to a recent press release from the Leave No Trace organization. As only 20 communities across the nation are chosen for this Community Conservation Initiative, it’s a prestigious honor for the Virginia Creeper Trail Community and the surrounding area including Mountain City.
This event is funded by the Airbnb Community Fund, and the Virginia Creeper Trail Conservancy, the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, and the town of Damascus have partnered with the Subaru/Leave No Trace traveling team to provide the programming.
Events are free and open to everyone, Johnson County residents included. Executive Director of the Creeper Trail Conservancy Lisa Quigley encourages Johnson County residents to attend the event.
"Johnson County is less than 20 miles away and is the home base for many, many visitors who recreate on the Creeper Trail,” Quigley said. “Not only are the LNT principles applicable to the Creeper Trail, but routinely incorporating these core principles as folks visit other trails, public lands, and forests, results in a better experience for all, reduced expenditures for landowners and agencies, and promotes the long-term sustainability of these valuable assets.”
Johnson County has its own budding network of trails, and many locals believe that events like these are a great opportunity for county residents to build relationships with neighboring communities. “I think our trails association would benefit from this as we are inching towards a stronger relationship with our Virginia trail neighbors,” local hiker Dennis Shekinah said.
Wednesday’s activities will include a Coffee Chat with Leave No Trace team members from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. followed by a Leave No Trace workshop from 10:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. Interested folks should email recreation.director@damascus.org to RVSP for the workshop.
Programming will resume on Friday with Happy Hour at Appalachian Heritage Distillery from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The week’s programming will build up to a large clean-up event on Saturday. The Virginia Creeper Trail Conservancy will host its 30th Annual Trail Cleanup from 8:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. During this same window of time, the Mount Rogers Appalachian Trail Club will host another trail cleanup along the Virginia Creeper Trail.
Saturday’s afternoon event will include a Leave No Trace Pop-Up from 1 p.m to 5 p.m. at the Damasus Trail Center, a Behind the Scenes Food on the Trail workshop at 2 p.m., and a Responsible Campfires workshop, complete with s’mores, at 4 p.m.
The week’s events are geared toward minimizing human impacts that damage the environment, as well as protecting the beautiful and valuable natural resources in the area so that all may enjoy. This is a goal that many people and organizations in Johnson County share, both on and off the trail.
More information about the upcoming Leave No Trace event, including a detailed schedule of events, can be found at https://www.visitdamascus.org/events-calendar.html.