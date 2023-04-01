Last year saw the expansion and growth of Rescue D.O.G. and End of Life Sanctuary. While discussing the progress the sanctuary has made over the last year, Gentry said, “This past year has been amazing.”
Perhaps the first thing visitors notice is the renovation of an existing home on the property. The home belonged to Melissa Gentry’s grandmother and has aptly been named “Granny’s House of Hope. “There are so many wonderful memories within the walls of the house, and now everyone who steps inside becomes a part of our Rescue DOG family,” said Gentry. The family homestead is now part of the sanctuary, housing the smallest of the animals. Gentry mentioned how quickly, after renovation, the home became occupied. “Since the complete renovation, we have had over 1,000 animals come through the house alone. It is truly a blessing for me personally to do this amazing work every day in the house where my father was raised.”
In addition to major renovating, last year, Rescue D.O.G. expanded, thus allowing for more opportunities to help animals. “The rescue barn now has a brand-new floor with 14 in/out kennel runs and a large play area out front for our old-time sanctuary dogs," said Gentry. “In the future, we plan to build a large exercise yard for our larger dogs to be able to run for several hours every day. This is vital to their mental and physical health.”
Gentry wants the community to know how vital their support has been for Rescue D.O.G. and End of Life Sanctuary. “We rely solely on the generosity of the local residents to stay afloat,” she said. “We are not government funded in any way. Therefore, every single dollar is precious to us for medical bills, electric bills, gas bills, supplies, food, etc. We know we can always depend on our supporters when we need extra help, especially for a medical needs case. For that, we are truly grateful!”
Although caring for animals in need can be heartbreaking at times, Gentry has experienced firsthand how Johnson County’s residents help one another. One example of Johnson County’s generosity was mentioned while she was discussing one program.
“This past year, we began our "Pay What You Can" Spay Neuter Train,” and every week, a volunteer of Rescue DOG drives our bus with ten animals from local residents to Margaret B Mitchell Spay Neuter Clinic. We ask the residents to pay what they can. Some residents pay all, and some pay half, and some pay a small portion. That is where our community steps in and helps fund the others. Oftentimes one family will pay for their pet and pay for someone else who needs the extra help.”
This service is just one way the sanctuary is helping animals in need. Another way is by educating the community on pet care. One outreach program is designed to reach Johnson County’s young population. “We also plan to continue our education programs within Mountain Youth Academy and the Johnson County schools to encourage wiser pet owners and adopters," she said. "We enjoy when children visit the rescue and hope to be a stepping stone for their future.”
While last year was eventful, there is much more planned for Rescue D.O.G. “We also hope to begin a dog walking project for residents who enjoy walking at the park and would like to stop by and take a dog along with them. It would be a win-win!”
For those who are unable to take a dog to the park with them, there are still plenty of opportunities to get involved. “We plan to host adoption events downtown at Mtn City Antiques-Rescue DOG this summer. The store is vital to the rescue as the proceeds from everything that is sold feed and provide medical treatment for the animals of Johnson County. We accept donations of any kind at the store as well to help keep rescue moving forward,” said Gentry.
For more information or to donate www.rescuedogandendoflifesanctuary.org