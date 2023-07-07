A work of art now hangs in the Mountain City Police Department Headquarters, completing a recent indoor renovation project. While much of the work was completed by Mountain City staff, a request was made for community support for the addition of a painting appropriate for display at the department's entrance.
“I contacted Cristy at the Arts Center,” said Joey Norris, Chief of Police. “Cristy recommended Jacob Profitt.”
The Johnson County Arts Center is known for making Mountain City beautiful, and the Police Station is no exception.
“When Joey called me about a mural for the Police Department, I was honored to have the Arts Center play a small part in their renovation project,” said Cristy Dunn, Director of the Johnson County Center for the Arts. “I chose Jacob because his style of painting realistic and traditional art is well suited for public art.”
Upon learning of the recommendation, Jacob reports being thrilled at the opportunity, “I am very thankful that Cristy allowed me to take on the project despite having little experience in mural painting. I am honored to be asked to do this piece. It is my first solo mural, so it was a big deal to me."
Although quite modest, fans of Jacob’s work will quickly report just how talented the young man really is. Visitors to the Johnson County Arts Center fondly recall a painting of Jacob’s that depicted a lion being led by a child. When the piece was hanging at the center, people of all ages commented on how lifelike the portrait was.
"I have seen many of his paintings, but the child leading the Lion was something much more," said local artist Jeana Lewis. "It is just wow! A powerful painting and artistically amazing. Once you see it, you can't forget it, in a good way, of course. Well done."
Tomahawk reader Tara Bargas said, “This picture is so detailed and almost looks real. The emotions that it expresses are peace and safety. I can’t take my eyes off of it.”
The feeling of Jacob’s art being realistic was also appreciated in his newest creation for the police. While discussing how he felt about Jacob’s work, Chief Norris said, “His work is wonderful. He is a very talented young man. When I called the Arts Center, I knew I would get something good, but this is wow. It looks like a picture.”
While the painting made for the Police Station is visually different from some of his other work, residents of Johnson County will quickly notice the familiar landscape. Jacob credits the beauty of Johnson County as an inspiration for his latest masterpiece.
“The inspiration for the paintings came from a photo that the department gave us,” said Jacob. “I didn’t paint the photo exactly, but I took the most important elements and put them in a scenic landscape.”
The mountain range view that so many of who live and visit Johnson County admire can now be seen inside the Police Station. The painting has been deemed a triumph that will grace the Police Station for generations to come.
For more information please visit the Johnson County Center for the Arts, Facebook page.