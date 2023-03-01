Letter to the Editor

While I've had my issues with The Tomahawk and how it handles content these last few years, I have to give credit where it's due. The article that you penned for last week's paper is fantastic, because it highlights an issue that is prevalent not only on a national or state level, but right here in small town America as well.
Transparency, as a general rule, is dead when it comes to elected officials. Things are covered up, swept under the rug, or simply ignored based upon how someone in a position of authority feels like handling it. Elected officials serve at our behest, and the individuals they appoint only worry about keeping those same elected officials happy.
WE don't serve elected officials. Period. Your editorial highlights exactly that, and does it aggressively, showing the multiple ways that you've attempted to obtain comments, how it's being handled, etc.
It's the job of the media, whether it be a mega cable news network, or a small hometown paper, to ask these questions, and not allow sleeping dogs to lie. Unfortunately, that rarely happens, and most of the time, these various media organizations do nothing more than peddle a narrative. Your paper has been guilty of that as well, whether you agree or not.
However, you demonstrated textbook journalistic integrity, and didn't allow those sleeping dogs to lie. With the potential legislation that would remove legal notices from being required to be printed in newspapers currently up for debate, newspapers are going to have to find other ways to make up for that lost revenue. Things like today give people just that. A reason to buy a paper, or advertise in a paper.
While I have issues with your refusal to print content in the past, and still do, kudos to you for taking a stand. It's the job of the media to make elected officials accountable, and you demonstrated exactly what should happen when their "statement" is that they "don't have a statement."
Cordially,
Chad Greever