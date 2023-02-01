Rosenell Arnette Long of Shady Valley is poised to celebrate her 100th birthday on Saturday with an Open House.
While talking about her upcoming celebration, Mrs. Long did not hesitate to credit her faith in God to her longevity. “The Bible says to be faithful you can live a long life, and that is what I tried to do,” she said with complete confidence.
That she has seen a lot of changes in the last hundred years, there is little doubt. One constant that has remained is her anticipation to receive the weekly newspaper, The Tomahawk. She has been reading the paper for many years and said, “I look forward to the Tomahawk every week."
When asked which section she enjoys reading the most she quickly responded, “I really enjoy all of it.”
Mrs. Long was born on February 3, 1923, to John Wilson Arnette and Pearl Grace Pennington Arnette. Five children were born to the couple; Long’s siblings include a full sister Dorothy Arnette Evans, two half-sisters, Winnie Arnette Mann, Goldie Arnette Taylor, and a half-brother, Joe Arnette. At the tender age of only three, her parents died of tuberculosis. The tragedy left her being cared for by several families who remain dear to her heart.
She married the love of her life, Don R. Long, on March 30, 1939, at the age of 16. Although her husband’s work took Rosenell far from home to Kentucky, she remained a Shady Valley girl at heart. After retirement, the couple moved back to Shady Valley in 1979.
While her hobbies included gardening and quilting, only recently did she quit riding a motorcycle. During one of the early motorcycle rides with her son, Carroll, Rosenell said they had counted all the curves on Highway 421 North.
“My son and I counted 439 curves," she said. "We said it was worse than a snake crawling, so we called it “the Snake” and the name stuck.”
Never one to let age slow her down, she was still riding a motorcycle around Shady Valley with her grandson-in-law when she was 92 years old.
Although unable to still ride a motorcycle, she still finds joy in the things she can accomplish. “I love doing the weekly crossword in the Tomahawk,” she said.
The positive way she views life is an inspiration to those who know her. “She is dearly loved by us all,” said Long’s granddaughter Tammy Ray.
A celebration of her accomplishment, love of life, and of course The Tomahawk will be held with an open house on Saturday, February 4, 2023, from 11-4 p.m. She would love to have you.