The Tomahawk Newspaper now one of six publications in the region owned by Six Rivers Media is pleased to announce some staffing changes affecting its office and newsroom operations beginning this month.
After publishing The Tomahawk for nearly two decades Bill Thomas has made the decision to retire leaving the daily operation of the office in new hands. Since his joining Johnson County’s only local press, Thomas has seen many changes and made sure the publication will continue its long-standing tradition of providing relevant, timely local news to its readers.
Thomas will not be replaced by a local publisher; instead Six Rivers Media CEO and president Allen Rau secured the experience and expertise of veteran publisher, newspaperman, and media marketing specialist Ron Waite as Regional Publisher based in SRM’s main office in Kingsport, TN.
“I worked as group publisher for the Rau family at their two newspapers in Ohio: Sandusky Register and Norwalk Reflector,” Waite said. “They are a wonderful family, so it was an easy decision to come and work for them again.”
Rau said Waite will be a fantastic addition to Six Rivers Media because of his track record and resume within the media industry and long history of working as a publisher, along with sales and marketing throughout his career.
“I’m thrilled Ron is joining us,” Rau said. “He has experience and leadership that will benefit this company and the communities we serve. His experience dealing with the challenges newspapers face is proven. We are excited for Ron to jump in and help us on our mission to keep our community informed.”
Six Rivers Media is the largest media organization in Northeast Tennessee. Its newspapers include the Kingsport Times News and the Johnson City Press, along with the weekly newspapers Bristol Now, the Herald & Tribune of Jonesborough, the Erwin Record, and The Tomahawk in Mountain City.
While Waite is overseeing the publishing of all six newspapers, The Tomahawk is pleased to announce the promotion of David Holloway as its General Manager.
“ I am happy to see David taking on this new responsibility," said Tomahawk Editor Tamas Mondovics. “David is a kind, honest, knowledgeable, and reliable person and has always been a vital part of the newspaper’s daily operation and the Tomahawk team. I am very proud of David, looking forward to working with him, and have full confidence in his leadership.”
Most of Holloway’s work history was in the Information Technology field prior to coming to work for The Tomahawk.
He began his career working for a media company in Charlotte called Media Power, Inc. and was its Information Technology Manager. He later opened a computer sales and service company in Waxhaw, NC, and ran it successfully for approximately 11 years.
In 2013, Holloway sold his business contact list and relocated his family to the Mountain City area taking a job with The Tomahawk Newspaper as Office Manager. Since then, he has been responsible for multiple daily projects such as creating ads, entering ads into the accounting system, processing payments for ads, greeting customers, page layout, and pickup and delivery of single-copy newspapers, not to mention IT support of The Tomahawk’s computer, network, and telecom equipment.
As General Manager Holloway will take his personal exemplary work ethic and commitment to serve the Tomahawk and its readers to the next level promising to ensure customer satisfaction.
“I thoroughly enjoy my job, the people I work with, and getting to know the people in our community,” Holloway said.
Demonstrating his integrity and commitment to providing the community with his best, Holloway added, “I believe we publish a great product every week and I look forward to us continuing to do so going forward.”
Congratulations David.