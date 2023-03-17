Brandon Edgar Edmonson Lysiak, 47, passed peacefully of natural causes at his home in Mountain City, TN on March 6, 2023. He was born on April 15, 1975 in Elizabethton, TN. Raised in Johnson County, TN, he enjoyed all that this area offered in being outdoors - hiking, camping, skiing, rafting and above all, fishing. He loved listening to music and playing the guitar. He worked as a carpenter and was a talented, general handyman. He will always be remembered for his great sense of humor and infectious laugh. He is survived by the love and joy of his life, his son, Christian Ivo Lysiak, of Trade, TN, his mother, Lynne Lysiak, of Trade, TN, a half-sister, Kimberley Weeks, of Colorado Springs, CO, and special friends Peggy Wagner, Sue Kepic, Gail and Mic McDonald, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to a charity of your choice. Hux & Lipford Funeral Home is serving the family. There is no service scheduled at this time.