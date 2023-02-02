Mountain City’s own Kody Norris has once again taken top honors as winner of the coveted Entertainer of the Year Award at the 2023 Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America (SPBGMA) Bluegrass Music Awards held at the Sheraton Music City Hotel in Nashville last weekend.
The winners were announced during a live gala presentation at the Sheraton Music City Hotel.
Norris took top awards for Entertainer Of The Year and Guitar Performer Of The Year. Norris’s wife, Mary Rachel Nalley-Norris, was chosen as Fiddle Performer of the Year. The list of top honors for Kody was capped off with the Instrumental Group Of The Year award.
“I have to say that Saturday night was an epic night for TKNS,” Kody said Monday morning, just minutes before KTNS was scheduled for a photoshoot. “Being seated in an Awards show ballroom surrounded by your peers, heroes, and fans is definitely exciting, to say the least. To even receive the nominations is so humbling, as many of the finalists have been my heroes since I was a child. Seeing our name on the big screen with such noteworthy folks still just leaves me in awe.”
Speaking on behalf of the talented group that includes Mary Rachel on fiddle, Charlie Lowman on bass, and Josiah Tyree on banjo, Kody said, “We were all in complete amazement each time the envelopes were opened to reveal we had won. Winning last year was really something but to win for a second time honestly left me speechless and in tears. I am so proud of my band and of Mary Rachel for all their hard work and dedication to help me consistently deliver a quality performance each and every time we hit the stage. Seeing them receive recognition like this would definitely put any boss man over the moon for his crew.”
Kody emphasized that winning Entertainer of the Year in 2022 really got the ball rolling for the band.
“Our management and record label assembled what I’d have to say is an A team for us in Nashville, including 2911 Publicity, Bubble Up digital marketing, and Richard’s and Southern merchandising,” he said. “We are so grateful to have these folks working daily on our behalf and are surely optimistic for what 2023 and beyond hold for us. I am so thankful to all our fans from across the globe for all their support throughout my career and definitely for showing us so much love during the 48th annual SPBGMA awards.”
There was no shortage of comments on social media congratulating the band for another great year and accomplishments.
“Congratulations on winning performer of the year, Fiddler performer of the year, instrumental group of the year, and Entertainer of the year...I was so excited I had a few tears. I love you guys. You are the greatest by far. Keep up the good work.” --Melba Williams
Melody Campbell wrote, “Our Hometown Folks! Congratulations, Y’all,” while Joe Zee kept things in perspective, writing, “Well deserved.”
Jayson Cansler wrote, CONGRATULATIONS !!!! Thank you for playing the REAL deal. Just keep on a trucking. Thank yall for all the hard work and all y all’s time, and be careful out there. Yall have many more miles to go.”
Connie Humphrey’s feelings upon hearing the news were well-expressed when she wrote, “Oh my goodness!!! Congratulations, guys!!!”
The Kody Norris Show has been active for more than a decade. The group recalls the traditions created by Bill Monroe, a bit of Jimmy Martin’s showmanship, some of the Stanley Brothers’ harmonies, with a touch of Grand Ole Opry and Vaudeville, complete with colorful, tailored rhinestone suits. Kody never fails to emphasize the continued support of his fans.
“I’d just like to say how thankful I am to my community for the outpouring of continued love and support shown to me all these years and I have so many family and friends who have stood by me from day one to help this Johnson County boy make all my dreams come true,” Kody said, adding “Mary Rachel and I truly count ourselves blessed to call Johnson County Tennessee home.”
TKNS will be back in the studio this week to finish up its forthcoming album. Then, “we will be home for a few days getting geared up for our touring season.”
The annual SPBGMA convention brings together fans and beloved stars alike for four days of jamming, a trade show, and performances by chart-topping artists, capped off by the annual awards program.
Cutline:
Local artist Kody Norris and his band celebrate the winning of top honors at the 2023 Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music Awards held last weekend at the Sheraton Music City Hotel in Nashville, TN. Norris won Entertainer of the Year, along with several other top honors, during the event. Photo submitted