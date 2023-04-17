Johnson County is known for its talented artists. The 16th annual Johnson County talent show hosted last Thursday at Heritage Hall was an opportunity for many local students to show off what they got.
The popular event was attended by a large crowd who came out to support the students performing. Prior to last week's competition, local schools hosted individual talent shows, the winners of which were selected to participate in the final show in front of the Heritage Hall audience.
As the lights dimmed, the audience was introduced to The Johnson County Community Foundation President, Caroline Roark, who shared a bit of show history. “The Johnson County Community Foundation was established in June 2001,” said Roark, adding, “Through the work of the Johnson County Champion Community Committee and the generous gifts of time, vision, and resources by a group of Johnson County residents committed to strengthening communities and improving the quality of life in Johnson County.”
One important way the foundation has improved Johnson County is by offering scholarships. Since its inception in 2001, more than 400 grants have been awarded through the various programs offered.
The talent show exemplified the generosity of Johnson County residents who support the foundation’s mission. After naming a list of sponsors who provided generously to make the talent show possible, Roark said, “A special thank you to Mrs. Carole Tarr; she wanted no participant to leave empty-handed. She made a generous donation so every participant would receive an award.”
The ages of the students ranged from 6 years old to 18 years old, and each artist offered a special talent that added to the show. One young man played Sonatina Opus 36 #4 by Clemente on the piano.
“I can hardly say it, and he’s gonna play it,” said Tom Reese, Master of Ceremony.
Tenth-grade student Joshua Ransom followed up with his performance on the piano of “Fur Elise,” which earned him thunderous applause, much of which came from members of his sizable family seated in the balcony, and second place in the grades 9-12 competition.
The talent presented during the show varied with the students' ages. Some performed vocals, two brothers played a bluegrass medley with their banjos, clogging and Irish hard shoe dancing were showcased, while CJ Cannet’s dance in the style of Michael Jackson enhanced the evening’s talent-filled competition.
In addition to the musical aspect, the variety of talent on display included one young student dancing on a hoverboard, and the gymnastic performance of a pair of young ladies was also a delightful addition.
Each performer showed great passion for their art, and the crowd showed their appreciation by applauding every performance. While acknowledging all of the student's hard work and effort, Reese said, “They are all winners.”
Grade K-3 Competition
1st place Danielle Dickens
2nd place Makynleigh Hensen & Beth Hodge
3rd place CJ Cannet
Grade 4-6 Competition
1st place Isabella Bunting
2nd place Jaycee Clawson
3rd place Mignet Walker
Grade 7-8 Competition
1st place Jesse Ketola
2nd place Elizabeth Averill & Jillian Hatley
3rd place Lilith Cruz
Grade 9-12 Competition
1st place Greyson Barnett
2nd place Joshua Ransom
3rd place Eden Potter
For more information mmiller@jocoed.net