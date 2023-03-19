Local artists gathered last Friday evening at the Johnson County Center for the Arts to celebrate the beginning of the Halfway Home community art show. The annual event is in full swing, and this year features diverse artwork from over a dozen local artists.
“We have more participants in this show than ever,” said Cristy Dunn, Director of Johnson County Center for the Arts.
“The art is about our heritage and culture,” said Temple Reese, “The idea started with Long Journey Home, and we wanted another event that takes place mid-year till the annual Long Journey Home” festivities.
Artists were invited to interpret the meaning of halfway home any way they personally chose and deliver entries before Saturday, February 26, 2023.
While the calendar signifies a halfway marker to the actual date of Long Journey Home, some people viewed the meaning from a spiritual concept.
“Some interpret it as spiritual,” said Dunn, “halfway to heaven.”
In an effort to support the different aspects and interpretations, this year, the art submitted by community members is as varied as the artists themselves. Some created paintings inspired by Johnson County’s beautiful scenery. Other artists chose to capture the landscape’s beauty by photographing a special moment in time.
One local artist submitted two paintings, “When I moved here, I fell in love with Mountain City,” said Terry Lynn Copley.
In addition to paintings and photographs, this year’s show includes some textile entries, including handmade pillows and quilts.
“We have such a high level of artistry and so many good entries,” said Dunn, “We decided not to do formal judging. This year we are doing a people’s choice award.”
To allow as many residents as possible to view the submitted artwork, the Halfway Home community art show will be on display till the end of the month. People are invited to come and vote for their favorite piece.
While admiring the display of the various art submitted, patrons to the reception enjoyed listening to the musical stylings of Billy Ward playing the banjo and Asa Nelson on the fiddle.
While the music played in the background, visitors to the event were invited to enjoy some refreshments, including homemade pumpkin pie topped with whipped cream. The pie was made special just for the occasion and was its own work of art, made by Cristy’s mom, Lois Dunn.
Every aspect of the Halfway Home community kick-off was eventful, and many who came commented on how enjoyable the reception was.
“I am so thankful for Johnson County Center for the Arts doing this show,” said Copley.
For more information, to view the art on display, or vote for your favorite, stop by the Johnson County Center for the Arts 127 College Street, Mountain City, TN, open Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.