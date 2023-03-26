The Great War
World War 1 (WW1), also called the Great War, was fought mostly in Europe from July 28, 1914, to November 11, 1918. Tension between European countries had been increasing for many years, and the assassination of Archduke Ferdinand on June 28, 1914, was the straw that broke the camel’s back. There were two main groups fighting. The Allies, mainly composed of France, the United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, Japan, and the United States, faced off with the Central Powers composed mostly of Austria-Hungary, Germany, and the Ottoman Empire. When the smoke cleared, about 9 million soldiers had been killed, another 23 million wounded, and about 5 million civilians had also died. To make things worse, the Spanish Flu pandemic started in 1918, and another 17 to 100 million lives were claimed. War breeds innovation, and military tactics and weaponry showed great improvements during WW1. War also brings out the worst in some people, and the best in others. One of the best is Tennessee’s Sgt. Alvin York, who won the Congressional Medal of Honor for his actions. York’s home in Pall Mall, TN, was turned into a state park, and his son Andrew Jackson York worked there for 43 years as a Park Ranger. Below are a few stories about WW1, but there’s lots more in our library.
World War 1 for Kids; a history with 21 activities, R. Kent Rasmussen, special order
Why and how did the war happen? What was life like for a soldier in the trenches?
War Horse, DVD 275
The poignant story of a soldier and his horse in World War 1.
Dead Wake: the last crossing of the Lusitania, Erik Larson, 940.4514 LAR
Follow the Lusitania on it’s last voyage before being sunk by a German U-boat early in WW1.
Sgt. York: his life, legend, and legacy: the remarkable untold story of Sergeant Alvin C. York, John Perry, special order
Learn things about Sgt. York that you didn’t learn in school.
Have you read a good book that you would like to share? Send an email to librarynewsandviews@gmail.com, or write a letter to the address below, and briefly tell us why you liked the book. If you don’t want your name used, please let us know. Follow us on Facebook at Johnson County Public Library.
Johnson County Public Library, P. O. Box 107, 219 Church St., Mountain City, TN 37683