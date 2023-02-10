LIBRARY NEWS AND VIEWS

Library Services
The Johnson County library may be small, but it offers a lot of extra services. Some services are free and some require a small fee.
It’s like having a shared office with a secretary to help you with basic office needs, and you don’t need a library card to use most of these services. You can use computers to surf the internet and create and print documents (black and white only). There are laptop computers you can check out. Documents can be copied and enlarged or shrunk. Documents can also be laminated or faxed.
You can email documents to the library (johnsoncountypubliclibrarytn@gmail.com) for printing.
Tests for some Virginia Highlands Community College courses and for a Tennessee boating license can be taken on a library computer. You can also reserve a room for meetings. If you need help finding a book, or information, or need a service, please ask a librarian for help.
New Books and Movies
Beast, DVD 128
After his wife dies, Dr. Nate Daniels takes his daughters to a South African game reserve managed by biologist Martin Battles. What begins as a healing trip turns into a battle for survival when a lion begins stalking them.
The Parasite, Richard Paul Evans, New Y EVA
Michael Vey is back in the eighth volume of this NY Times bestselling series. Michael and his friends are trying to return to a normal life after their last adventure battling the Elgen. They learn that normal doesn’t last and that Elgen created more enemies.
Sea Wolves, Clive Cussler, New F CUS
During the summer of 1914, detective Issac Bell is asked to investigate the disappearance of a cache of rifles, only to discover something more sinister. The gang that broke into a Winchester factory wasn’t there to steal weapons. They have put a radio transmitter in the crates of weapons headed for WW1 England, and it’s set to summon a fleet of German U-boats to intercept the shipment.
The Serpent in Heaven, Charlaine Harris, New F HAR
The fourth volume in the Gunnie Rose series. Lizabeth Rose’s half-sister Felicia is a student at the Grigor Rasputin school in San Diego. She also provides Tsar Alexei with blood transfusions that keep him alive. When Felicia is kidnapped her history unravels and her true abilities are revealed.
Have you read a good a good book that you would like to share? Send an email to librarynewsandviews@gmail.com, or write a letter to the address below, and briefly tell us why you liked the book. If you don’t want your name used, please let us know. Follow us on Facebook at Johnson County Public Library.
Johnson County Public Library, P. O. Box 107, 219 Church St., Mountain City, TN 37683